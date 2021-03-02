San Diego, CA, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB: ILAL) ("ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, has engaged international investor relations specialists MZ Group (“MZ”) to lead a comprehensive strategic investor relations and financial communications program across all key markets.



MZ Group will work closely with ILA management to develop and implement a comprehensive capital markets strategy designed to increase the Company’s visibility throughout the investment community. The campaign will highlight how ILA locates and acquires attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, Mexico and develops sustainable and green properties utilizing the latest technologies including residential microgrid, solar and battery storage. The Company focuses on desirable residential, commercial, recreational, waterfront, ranch, and hotel properties at competitive prices, with favorable financing options.

MZ has developed a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts and private investors. The firm maintains offices worldwide and was recently ranked No. 7 in the world in business communication.

Brooks Hamilton, Senior Vice President at MZ North America, will advise ILA in all facets of corporate and financial communications, including the coordination of roadshows and investment conferences across key cities and building brand awareness with financial and social media outlets.

Ted Haberfield, Chairman & President of MZ Group North America, commented: “ILA has leveraged its years of experience and deep connections in Mexican real estate to build a track record of success developing unique properties. Its portfolio, primarily in Northern Baja and often within driving distance from Southern California, are strategically sited to attract both U.S. and international buyers who are interested in sustainable properties. The historic rising demand and prices for real estate in the U.S., especially in Southern California, are driving buyers and investors to expand their search into Mexico. Forbes estimates that 1 million Americans live in Mexico, and more than 500,000 own homes in the country. With legal and simplified ownership of properties in Mexico, buyers are discovering an attractive combination of affordability, weather and culture for a primary home, second home, vacation rental or investment alternative. ILA fills this demand by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits for its expanding portfolio of residential communities. We find the valuation disconnect at ILA to be a unique opportunity for investors and look forward to sharing this with our network of institutional investors and family offices.”

Brooks Hamilton added: “Despite the challenges of travel during the pandemic, ILA has continued to plan, develop, construct and market its developments in Baja. Most recently the Company has finished design enhancements to its Merlot model home, a single-family residence at its 80-unit Plaza Bajamar community, one of four ILA developments in greater Baja, Mexico area where almost 2,000 units are planned. These units will include a residential microgrid with solar and storage which will allow the model home to operate independently from the main utility grid, bringing resilience to homeowners. ILA has partnered with Baja 123, a high-tech real estate company, and eXp Mexico, one of the fastest growing real estate brokerage firms in North America, to market and sell the Plaza Bajamar development. ILA’s commercial real estate segment has recently commenced production at its CBD Hemp growing operations on its Southern California property. The joint partnership is adding top line revenue to the Company while it focuses on its core developments in Baja. Other current and past developments include the Oasis Park Resort in San Felipe, Plaza Bajamar in Ensenada, Valle Divino Resort in Ensenada, Villas Del Enologo at Rancho Tecate and Emerald Grove Estates in Sage, California. We look forward to working with management to communicate the immense value proposition ILA encompasses based on its diverse international real estate portfolio and multiple growth levers combined with increasing revenue and gross margin profiles,” concluded Hamilton.

“2021 is an important inflection point for ILA, as we are highly focused on our momentum executing our development roadmap over the coming year as our portfolio expands,” said Roberto Valdes, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer of ILA. “With travel returning and interest in real estate at record levels, our unique and sustainable properties are seeing increasing demand from buyers. We are continuing to expand our sales and marketing program to reach these buyers, utilizing the latest web technologies to drive interest. This incorporates a new corporate web site, which will be informative and streamline the buying process with interactive maps, downloadable contracts and a variety of financing and payment options, including cryptocurrencies. “

“Looking ahead, we are aggressively qualifying our pipeline of targets and evaluating new potential development sites. We look forward to working with Brooks and the entire team at MZ Group to communicate the attractiveness and quality of our ecologically sensitive real estate projects to the broader investment community, building long-term value for our shareholders,” concluded Valdes.

For more information on ILA, please visit the Company’s website at www.ila.company . To schedule a conference call with management, please email your request to ILAL@mzgroup.us or call Brooks Hamilton at 949-546-6326.

