CLEVELAND, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SPR Therapeutics, Inc., a leader in neurostimulation technology for pain management, announced publication of clinical data evaluating the impact of percutaneous peripheral nerve stimulation (PNS) for patients with recurrent low back pain who underwent a radiofrequency ablation (RFA) procedure at least six months prior.

The study, published in Pain Medicine, evaluated patients who experienced a return of chronic lower back pain following RFA treatment, which denervates the multifidus and often requires re-treatment every six to eighteen months. In contrast, PNS of the medial branch nerve results in activation of the multifidus muscles, a key postural muscle in the spine.

With use of the SPRINT PNS System, a majority of participants in the study saw clinically significant reductions in pain intensity following a 60-day treatment period, with commensurate improvements in functional outcomes.

62% average pain relief (p < 0.001)

21 point reduction on the Oswestry Disability Index (p = 0.0002)

61% improvement in pain interference (p < 0.0001)



At five months following treatment 93 percent of patients reported sustained and clinically meaningful improvements.

“In many patients RFA is a great therapy for chronic low back pain, but when it doesn’t provide pain relief or a durable outcome the data demonstrates that stimulation, rather than ablation of the medial branch nerves, can be effective. The healthy afferent signals induced following multifidus activation in response to focal and robust medial branch stimulation may be much more important than we’ve previously realized. In fact, we may well be entering the ‘Decade of the Multifidus’ as it relates to the prevention and treatment of low back pain,” said lead author Dr. Timothy Deer, President and CEO of The Spine & Nerve Centers of the Virginias.

About the SPRINT® PNS System

The SPRINT® PNS System, by SPR® Therapeutics, marks an innovative shift in the treatment of pain. Our breakthrough, restorative, 60-day treatment is a First-Line™ PNS option uniquely designed to recondition the central nervous system to provide significant and sustained relief from chronic pain — without a permanent implant, nerve damage or the risk of addiction. The system has been studied extensively for low back pain, shoulder pain, post-amputation pain, and chronic and acute post-operative pain, and is cleared for use up to 60 days. Recognized by leading pain management centers, the breakthrough neuromodulation treatment offers a patient-preferred alternative to more invasive options.

For additional information regarding safety and efficacy visit www.SprintPNS.com

About SPR Therapeutics, Inc.

SPR Therapeutics is a privately-held medical device company, providing patients with a non-opioid, minimally invasive pain treatment option. Our SPRINT® PNS System fulfills a critical unmet need for a drug-free, surgery-free option for millions who suffer from chronic pain. Backed by the largest body of clinical evidence, SPR has demonstrated commercial demand in untapped peripheral (shoulder and knee) and back pain markets and built an incredibly strong foundation for commercial growth. Headquartered in Cleveland, OH with satellite offices in Chapel Hill, NC and Minneapolis, MN, SPR’s Senior Management team includes experienced industry veterans with nearly 200 years of collective pain market and MedTech expertise, all driven by our purpose - to improve the quality of patients’ lives by providing them with a safe, drug-free, surgery-free solution to manage their chronic pain.

More information can be found at www.SPRTherapeutics.com.

MKT-000258(01)

SPR Contact: Mark Stultz Senior Vice President 612-770-0390 Media Contact: Dave Folkens D. Folkens Consulting 612-978-6547