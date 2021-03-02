2 mars 2021

Disclosure of the total number of voting rights and shares

forming the share capital as at 28 February 2021

Information pursuant to article L. 233-8 II of the Code de commerce and articles 223-16 and 223-11 of the AMF General regulation (Règlement général de l’Autorité des marchés financiers)





Date Number of shares with a nominal value of €7 Gross number of

voting rights 28 February 2021 371,199,277 371,199,277





About Alstom Leading societies to a low carbon future, Alstom develops and markets mobility solutions that provide the sustainable foundations for the future of transportation. Alstom’s products portfolio ranges from high-speed trains, metros, monorail, trams and e-buses to integrated systems, customised services, infrastructure, signalling and digital mobility solutions. With Bombardier Transportation joining Alstom on January 29, 2021, the new Group’s combined revenue amounted to €15.7 billion for the 12-month period ended March 31, 20201. Headquartered in France, Alstom is now present in 70 countries and employs 75,000 people. www.alstom.com

