TORTOLA, British Virgin Islands, March 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orca Energy Group Inc. ("Orca" or the "Company" and includes its subsidiaries and affiliates) (TSX-V: ORC.A, ORC.B) announces the approval of its Independent Reserves Evaluation as at December 31, 2020. All currency amounts in this news release are in United States Dollars ($) unless otherwise stated.
INDEPENDENT RESERVES EVALUATION
The Company's conventional natural gas reserves as at December 31, 2020 for the period to the end of the primary (25 year) term of the production sharing agreement (the "Songo Songo PSA") with the Tanzanian Petroleum Development Corporation (the "TPDC") have been evaluated by independent petroleum engineering consultants McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. ("McDaniel") in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook ("COGE Handbook") and National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities ("NI 51-101"). The Songo Songo PSA expires upon the expiry of TPDC's Songo Songo licence in respect of the Songo Songo Block (the "Songo Songo Licence") in October 2026. The preparation date of the independent reserves evaluation prepared by McDaniel (the "McDaniel Report") is February 23, 2021 and the effective date of the evaluation is December 31, 2020.
All the Company's reserves are located in Tanzania. Reserves included herein are stated on a Company gross reserves basis unless noted otherwise. Company gross reserves are the total of the Company’s working interest share in reserves before deduction of royalties owned by others and without including any royalty interests of the Company, and are based on the Company's 92.07 percent ownership interest in the reserves following the transaction with Swala Oil & Gas (Tanzania) plc ("Swala") described in Note 3 to the tables below.
The Company's Board of Directors has reviewed and approved the year ended December 31, 2020 McDaniel Report. Additional reserves information required under NI 51-101 is included in Orca's reports relating to reserves data and other oil and gas information under NI 51-101, which are filed on its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The following discussion is subject to a number of cautionary statements, assumptions, contingencies and risks as set forth in this news release.
HIGHLIGHTS
The following tables outline the Company's conventional natural gas reserves as at December 31, 2020 and the net present value of future net revenue attributable to such reserves as evaluated in the McDaniel Report utilizing the evaluator’s forecast price and cost assumptions to the end of the Songo Songo Licence period in October 2026.
|Company Gross Reserves
|Company Net Reserves
|
|Light and
Medium
Crude Oil
|Natural
Gas
Liquids
|Conventional
|Light and
Medium
Crude Oil
|Natural
Gas
Liquids
|Conventional
|Natural Gas
|Natural Gas
|Mbbl
|Mbbl
|MMcf
|Mbbl
|Mbbl
|MMcf
|Proved
|Developed Producing
|-
|-
|202,563
|-
|-
|124,729
|Developed Non-Producing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Undeveloped
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Proved
|-
|-
|202,563
|-
|-
|124,729
|Probable
|-
|-
|26,930
|-
|-
|16,832
|Total Proved plus Probable
|-
|-
|229,493
|-
|-
|141,561
|
|Company net present value of future net revenues
|Unit Value
|Before/After Future Income Tax Expenses Discounted at
|Before/After
Tax at 10%
|0%
|5%
|10%
|15%
|20%
|$/Mcf
|($’000)
|Proved
|Developing Producing
|298,459
|252,435
|216,364
|187,679
|164,564
|1.73
|Developed Non-Producing
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Undeveloped
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total Proved
|298,459
|252,435
|216,364
|187,679
|164,564
|1.73
|Probable
|37,611
|30,427
|24,898
|20,584
|17,175
|1.48
|Total Proved plus Probable
|336,070
|282,862
|241,262
|208,263
|181,739
|1.70
Notes:
McDaniel employed the following gas sales, pricing and inflation rate assumptions as of December 31, 2020 in estimating the Company’s reserves data using forecast prices and costs. The Company received an average conventional natural gas price of $4.34/Million cubic feet ("Mcf") in 2020 and $4.01/Mcf net of the Songas tariff.
|Songo Songo gas prices
|Brent crude
|Proved
|Proved plus probable
|Annual inflation
|Year
|$/bbl
|$/Mcf
|$/Mcf
|%
|2021
|49.50
|4.10
|4.09
|2%
|2022
|53.55
|4.16
|4.24
|2%
|2023
|54.62
|4.25
|4.25
|2%
|2024
|55.71
|4.18
|4.21
|2%
|2025
|56.83
|4.20
|4.26
|2%
|2026
|57.96
|4.29
|4.35
|2%
Note: Brent price forecast based on the McDaniel January 1, 2021 price forecast.
The price of gas for the Industrial sector is based on a formula related to discounts to heavy fuel oil prices and includes caps and floors. This has been reflected in the above pricing.
BACKGROUND T0 THE 2020 YEAR END RESERVES EVALUATION
The Company initiated a comprehensive review of the Songo Songo subsurface field mapping, reservoir simulation modeling and well performance in 2020 to better understand the remaining potential of the Songo Songo (SS) field to the end of the primary license (October 2026) and assess the remaining resource potential beyond October 2026.
The 2020 studies included a detailed review of the seismic data base and a subsequent remapping of the SS field utilizing third party consultants to develop a new static subsurface model. The new (2020) static model was imported into the reservoir simulation (dynamic) environment, and parameterization investigated to obtain a model history match against observed well performance (production and pressure). The 2020 updated static and preliminary dynamic (simulation) modeling results were provided to McDaniels as part of the normal year end reserve process.
Key findings of the 2020 subsurface review:
FUTURE PLANS
With the results of subsurface work conducted during 2020, and subsequent reduction in mapped OGIIP for the SS north area of the field, the Company has engaged McDaniels to update the 2019 Resource Assessment report for the Songo Songo PSA, to evaluate the future development potential of the Songo Songo licence area prior to and beyond October 2026.
Concurrently, the Company will progress dynamic modeling in concert with additional technical review and assessment of the emerging multi-tank (compartments) model for the Songo Songo field, to prepare and evaluate future development scenarios to support the optimum development of additional natural gas resources to meet Tanzania’s anticipated future demand growth.
Orca Energy Group Inc.
Orca is an international public company engaged in natural gas development and supply in Tanzania through its subsidiary PanAfrican Energy Tanzania Limited. Orca trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the trading symbols ORC.A and ORC.B.
For further information please contact:
Jay Lyons, Interim CEO
Jlyons@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-7798-502316
Blaine Karst, CFO
bkarst@orcaenergygroup.com
+44-7471-902734
For media enquiries:
Celicourt (PR)
Mark Antelme
Jimmy Lea
Jemima Lowe
Orca@celicourt.uk
+44 20 8434 2643
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Forward Looking Information
Certain information regarding Orca set forth in this news release contains forward-looking information and statements as defined under applicable securities laws (the "forward-looking statements" or "statements") that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. The use of any of the words "plan", "expect", "prospective", "project", "intend", "believe", "should", "anticipate", "estimate" or other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and actual events or results may differ materially. Although the Company’s management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievement since such expectations are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors could cause Orca's actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in any forward-looking statements made by, or on behalf of, Orca.
In particular, statements relating to "reserves" are deemed to be forward-looking statements, as they involve the implied assessment, based on certain estimates and assumptions that the resources described exist in the quantities predicted or estimated, and that the resources described can be profitably produced in the future. Additional forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding:
These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to risks and uncertainties regarding or associated with:
and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list of factors is not exhaustive.
Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which management believes to be reasonable, Orca cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements included in this news release, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which the forward-looking statements are based will occur. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve numerous assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties that contribute to the possibility that the predictions, forecasts, projections and other forward-looking statements will not occur. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, Orca has made assumptions regarding, among other things: continued and timely development of infrastructure in areas of new production; obtaining an extension to the Songo Songo PSA and related licence on terms acceptable to Orca; accuracy of estimates of Orca's resource volumes; the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the demand for and price of natural gas, volatility in financial markets, disruptions to global supply chains and the Company's business, operations, access to customers and suppliers, availability of employees to carry out day-to-day operations, and other resources; commodity prices will not further deteriorate significantly; availability of skilled labour; availability of transactions to facilitate Orca's growth strategy; growth of demand and consumption of natural gas in Tanzania and throughout Africa; timing and amount of capital expenditures; the impact of increasing competition; conditions in general economic and financial markets; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; receipt of partner, regulatory and community approvals; future operating costs; effects of regulation by governmental agencies; that Orca will have sufficient cash flow or equity sources or other financial resources required to fund its capital and operating expenditures and requirements as needed including pursuant to its growth strategy; that Orca's conduct and results of operations will be consistent with its expectations; current or, where applicable, proposed industry conditions, laws and regulations will continue in effect or as anticipated as described herein; and other matters. There are a number of assumptions associated with the development of the evaluated areas, including continued performance of existing wells, future drilling programs and performance from new wells, the growth of infrastructure, well density per section, and recovery factors and development necessary involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties, including those risks identified in this news release. Orca believes the material factors, expectations and assumptions reflected in the forward-looking information are reasonable but no assurance can be given that these factors, expectations and assumptions will prove to be correct.
Management has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking information provided in this news release in order to provide investors with a more complete perspective on Orca's current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Orca's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any of them do, what benefits Orca will derive. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release and Orca disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.
OIL AND GAS ADVISORY: The Company's conventional natural gas reserves as at December 31, 2020 disclosed herein were evaluated by McDaniel in accordance with the definitions, standards and procedures contained in the COGE Handbook and NI 51-101. The McDaniel Report had an effective date of December 31, 2020.
Additional reserves information required under NI 51-101 are included in Orca's reports relating to reserves data and other oil and gas information under NI 51-101, which are filed on its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
This news release contains estimates of the net present value of Orca's future net revenue from the Company's reserves. The net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company’s reserves is stated without provision for interest costs and out of country general and corporate administrative costs, but after providing for estimated royalties, production costs, development costs, other income, future capital expenditures, and well abandonment costs for only those wells assigned reserves by McDaniel. It should not be assumed that the undiscounted or discounted net present value of future net revenue attributable to the Company’s reserves estimated by McDaniel represent the fair market value of those reserves. Such amounts do not represent the fair market value of the Company's reserves. The recovery and reserve estimates of the Company’s conventional natural gas reserves provided herein are estimates only and there is no guarantee that the estimated reserves will be recovered. Actual reserves may be greater than or less than the estimates provided herein.
Orca Energy Group Inc.
London, UNITED KINGDOM
orca.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: