Tivoli A/S’ Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 29 April 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Tivoli Concert Hall.
Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted in writing to Head of legal, Caroline Reiler, at care@tivoli.dk no later than 17 March 2021.
The invitations for the Annual General Meeting will be sent to Tivoli’s shareholders in the beginning of April.
Kind regards,
Susanne Mørch Koch
CEO
Contactperson: Head of legal, Caroline Reiler: care@tivoli.dk
Attachment
Tivoli A/S
København V, DENMARK
Tivoli AS - Stock Exchange Announcement no 1 - Annual General Meeting 2021. Deadline for submitting issues for the agendaFILE URL | Copy the link below
Tivoli A/S LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: