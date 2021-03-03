Tivoli A/S’ Annual General Meeting will take place on Thursday 29 April 2021 at 1:30 pm at the Tivoli Concert Hall.

Any issues for the agenda of the Annual General Meeting must be submitted in writing to Head of legal, Caroline Reiler, at care@tivoli.dk no later than 17 March 2021.

The invitations for the Annual General Meeting will be sent to Tivoli’s shareholders in the beginning of April.



Kind regards,

Susanne Mørch Koch

CEO





Contactperson: Head of legal, Caroline Reiler: care@tivoli.dk

Attachment