March 4, 2021, 08:00





Management in Sdiptech AB (publ) acquires shares via exercise of warrants

Today, Sdiptech announces that everyone in the company's management will use their holdings of warrants, corresponding to a total of 157,900 shares, of the 2018/2021 series to acquire new B shares. Everyone in the management intend to keep the shares.

During the spring of 2018, a long-term incentive programme was introduced for managers and senior executives in Sdiptech, as adopted by the Extraordinary General Meeting of 5 March 2018. The programme aims to enhance motivation among managers and senior executives to develop the company. The programme is based on warrants for Class B shares and is issued in three series, of which the first series is now being exercised. The warrants in this program, series 2018/2021, give holders the right to convert them into shares.

A total of 222,100 Series B shares are exercised through a new share issue, which means that the company will receive SEK 13.3 million in shareholders’ equity. The total outstanding number of Series B shares after the issue amounts to 31,863,927.

