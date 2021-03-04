GURU to be available in over 1,270 Circle K and Winks locations in Ontario, Western Canada and Atlantic Canada



MONTREAL, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, is pleased to announce that its plant-based energy drinks will soon be available in over 1,130 Circle K and 140 Winks convenience stores across Canada. This will increase GURU’s brand presence in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to close to 3,000 points of sale.

“We are very pleased to expand our national presence through listing in Circle K and Winks stores, thanks to the success of our brand in Couche-Tard’s locations in Quebec and our solid partnership with the undisputed leader in the convenience store industry,” said Carl Goyette, President and CEO of GURU. “The high-velocity convenience channel is core to our growth strategy and with this first 2021 launch announcement we are well on our way to achieving our goal of increasing our points of sale in Canadian markets outside of Quebec to over 5,000 by the Spring of 2021.”

“We are confident that the availability of our products in leading banners, coupled with increased demand for healthy energy drinks and plant-based products, supported by methodical marketing strategies will continue to translate into increased sales for GURU," added M. Goyette.

“We are pleased to expand the presence of GURU’s organic plant-based energy drinks across Canada, thereby providing our customers with more choice in the growing energy drink category at a time when demand for organic and plant-based products is also growing rapidly. We look forward to GURU’s success as a customer traffic driver in Quebec to extend to the rest of Canada,” said Melissa Lessard, Head of Marketing and Merchandising at Couche-Tard Inc.

GURU Original, Lite, Matcha and Yerba Mate products will soon be available in selected Circle K and Winks locations across Canada. Couche-Tard is the leader in the Canadian convenience store industry. Circle K is its global brand outside of Quebec and Winks is a Couche-Tard affiliate banner program for independent convenience stores in Western Canada.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and across the United States through a distribution network of more than 16,300 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information about GURU, visit www.investors.guruenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information with respect to our objectives and the strategies for achieving those objectives, as well as information with respect to our beliefs, plans, expectations, anticipations, estimates and intentions. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by the use of words such as “may”, “would”, “should”, “could”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “plan”, “foresee”, “believe”, or “continue”, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of assisting the reader in understanding the Company and its business, operations, prospects and risks at a point in time in the context of historical and possible future developments, and the reader is therefore cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks and uncertainties include the following: continued uncertainty in the financial markets; an economic downturn; adverse changes in general economic or political conditions; the COVID-19 pandemic; fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates; increased competition; reliance on energy drinks as our sole source of revenues; changes in consumer preferences; the changing retail landscape; significant changes in government regulation; criticism of energy drink products and/or the energy drink market; reliance on co-packers to manufacture our products; our ability to maintain good relations with our existing customers; increases in costs and/or shortages of raw materials, ingredients, fuel and/or co-packing; failure to accurately estimate demand for our products; loss of intellectual property rights; our ability to retain senior management or to maintain brand image or product quality; climate change; our ability to achieve and manage growth; conflicts of interest; litigation; and catastrophic events. Certain assumptions were made in preparing the forward-looking statements concerning availability of capital resources, business performance, market conditions and consumer demand. Consequently, all of the forward-looking statements contained herein are qualified by the foregoing cautionary statements, and there can be no guarantee that the results or developments that we anticipate will be realized or, even if substantially realized, that they will have the expected consequences or effects on our business, financial condition or results of operation. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking statements contained herein are provided as of the date hereof, and we do not undertake to update or amend such forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable law.

For further information, please contact:

Investors

Carl Goyette, President and Chief Executive Officer

Ingy Sarraf, Chief Financial Officer

GURU ORGANIC ENERGY CORP.

514-845-4878

investors@guruenergy.com Media

Lyla Radmanovich

PELICAN PR

514-845-8763

media@rppelican.ca





