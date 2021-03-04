SEATTLE, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) (“XpresSpa” or the “Company”), a health and wellness company, today announced that it has signed a contact with the Port of Seattle for an XpresCheck™ COVID-19 pop-up testing facility at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport (SEA). This is the Company’s first testing facility on the West Coast and it is expected to be fully-operational by mid-March.



XpresCheck will be building a pop-up facility pre-security in Baggage Claim near Carousel 9. It will host eight separate testing rooms with an anticipated capacity to administer over 500 tests per day. COVID-19 testing options will include the Rapid Molecular COVID-19 Test and the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) Test.

Doug Satzman, XpresSpa CEO, stated, “We are excited to be launching XpresCheck at SEA Airport as it marks our first COVID-19 testing facility on the West Coast. Additionally, we are proud to be a trusted partner of Hawaiian Airlines and the state of Hawaii as several direct flights to Hawaii originate at SEA. This helps to make pre-travel testing accessible and seamless for passengers taking a long-awaited Hawaii vacation.”

Satzman continued, “Expanding the XpresCheck brand enables us to provide convenient, reliable COVID-19 testing and related medical services across a greater number of airports and further supports our long-term goal of becoming the leading brand in the Travel Health and Wellness category.”

About XpresSpa Group, Inc.

XpresSpa Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: XSPA) is a leading global health and wellness holding company. XpresSpa Group’s core asset, XpresSpa, is a leading airport retailer of spa services and related health and wellness products, with 45 locations in 23 airports globally. Through its XpresTest, Inc. subsidiary, the Company provides COVID-19 screening and testing under the XpresCheck™ brand at seven locations in six airports: Denver International Airport, JFK International Airport, Logan International Airport (2), Newark Liberty International Airport, Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, and Salt Lake City International Airport. To learn more about XpresSpa Group, visit: www.XpresSpaGroup.com.

Twitter: @xprescheck and Instagram: @realxprescheck

