Legendary Cookie Dough is an epic new pint offering from Coconut Bliss. With vanilla as its base, the ice cream is jam-packed with cookie dough, fudgy ribbons and chocolate confetti. The pint retails for $6.99.

Cups of Joy, Coconut Bliss’s first ever single serve ice cream indulgences, are perfect for consumers looking for a convenient and delicious plant-based treat. The cups are available in two flavors, Dark Chocolate, a dark and sultry option, and Madagascan Vanilla Bean, a creamy and smooth pocket-sized delight. The pack of four retails for $8.99.

Eugene, Oregon, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coconut Bliss®, a leading brand of plant-based frozen desserts, is unveiling a fresh and vibrant new look for its entire portfolio of plant-based ice cream products this March. By taking a personable approach to the redesign, Coconut Bliss strives to connect with consumers on a deeper level through an increased emphasis on inclusivity, sustainability, and positivity. The brand is committed to changing how consumers have historically perceived plant-based offerings, by making plant-based products that taste great for consumers across the board.

The Coconut Bliss brand identity was built around the idea of spreading bliss through a range of products that cater to all types of consumers. From vegan to dairy lovers alike, Coconut Bliss serves as a delicious answer for ice cream lovers everywhere. There is no “bliss” quite like ice cream, and the brand is weaving that joyful human sentiment throughout their new initiatives. The rebrand introduces consumers to Coconut Bliss’s totally blissed-out family of characters which were inspired by the company’s diverse fans. The characters, created in collaboration with Olimpia Zagnoli, are now featured across Coconut Bliss’s range of products.

“Coconut Bliss wasn’t made with one type of consumer in mind,” says Kim Gibson Clark, Chief Executive Officer, Coconut Bliss. “Our purpose was to create the most delicious and sustainable ice cream out there. This rebrand is the culmination of our brand pillars and better tells the story of who we are as a company, who we have always been, and paves an intentional path to the future.”

This rebrand and new product launch falls roughly eight months after mission-driven holding company, HumanCo, acquired a majority stake in Coconut Bliss. HumanCo aims to bring back trust and quality in consumer products by investing in and incubating mission-driven companies that help consumers live healthier lives.

“Coconut Bliss is in the midst of an acceleration in growth, as it continues to cement its standing as a nationally, and soon to be globally recognized brand,” says Jason H. Karp, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, HumanCo. “This rebrand, inspired by the company’s roots in sustainability, clean ingredients, and high taste standards, spotlights the brands key differentiators in the space. As we continue to increase product innovation and expand distribution, we want our new consumers, along with our loyalists, to immediately understand what the brand stands for, and why it stands out amongst the pack.”

About Bliss Unlimited

Bliss Unlimited, LLC (DBA Coconut Bliss) is a leading brand of plant-based frozen desserts. Coconut Bliss produces the most delicious, highest quality plant-based frozen desserts made from real, simple ingredients. The company's products are USDA certified organic and Non-GMO Project verified. The company values ecological and social sustainability and is committed to using organic and ethically produced ingredients of the highest quality. Privately owned and based in Eugene, Oregon, Coconut Bliss has been operating since February 2005. For more information visit coconutbliss.com.



*Coconut Bliss was awarded the Women's Choice Award for America's Most Recommended Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert in 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, and 2020. The Women's Choice Award is a consumer advocacy group, whose mission is to give a collective voice to female consumers in the marketplace. In a national survey, Coconut Bliss was chosen nine out of 10 times as the brand consumers would recommend to friends and family for Dairy-Free Frozen Dessert. Coconut Bliss is honored to be recognized by their customers as a trusted brand.

