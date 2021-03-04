BROSSARD, Quebec, March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK) (OTCQB: DGNOF), a leader in early detection of critical health issues through the use of its FLAIRE platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces today the signing of a contract with Óptica Central, the third largest optical chain store in Costa Rica for implementation of CARA across Costa Rica.



“Óptica Central, in collaboration with Aselcom, DIAGNOS’ distributor, are pleased to start screening the population across our optical stores by providing DIAGNOS’ proven AI solution for early detection of eye illnesses, such as Diabetic Retinopathy, as well as preventing blindness caused by diabetes. There is no doubt that DIAGNOS’ experience in Costa Rica, and in other Latin American countries, has been at the forefront in proving its service with their remarkable technology,” said Mr. Jefrey Salas, CEO of Óptica Central.

“At DIAGNOS we have made our mark in different parts of the world, in collaboration with our partners and different stakeholders, where our AI technology and experience for serving patients has set the standard. We know that Diabetic Retinopathy has become the main cause of blindness worldwide occurring in patients aged 20-64 years. Costa Rica is no different from other countries, with almost 15% of its population over 20 having diabetes, with less than 11% diagnosed. At least 35% have been identified with Diabetic Retinopathy within the diabetic population and 10% are in jeopardy of having severe retinopathy that will affect their vision. Our technology is helping now, through Óptica Central, to fill this gap,” said Mr. Andre Larente, President of DIAGNOS.

About Óptica Central

Founded in July 1983, Óptica Central, located in Alajuela, has become a pioneer in the visual health service offering optics and optometry services. Since its inception, it has been contributing to the visual health of the population with affordable prices and a variety of products such as: Specialties Medical Center, 8 Service Centers / Opticians in the metropolitan area, with more than 40 stores located in national territory of Costa Rica.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical health problems based of its FLAIRE Artificial Intelligence (AI) platform. FLAIRE allows for quick modifying and developing of applications such as CARA (Computer Assisted Retina Analysis). CARA’s AI-based image enhancement algorithms provide sharper, clearer and easier-to-analyze retinal images. CARA is a cost-effective tool for real-time screening of large volumes of patients. CARA has been cleared for commercialization by the following regulators: Health Canada, the FDA (USA), CE (Europe), COFEPRIS (Mexico) and Saudi FDA (Saudi Arabia).

For further information, please contact: Mr. André Larente, President DIAGNOS Inc.