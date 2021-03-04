4 March 2021







Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)









Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris

Compartiment: Eurolist A

ISIN code: FR 0010242511

Date Total number of shares Total number of voting rights 3 March 2021 3,099,923,579 Number of theoretical voting rights:

5,301,497,143 Number of exercisable voting rights:

5,300,088,095

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

Attachment