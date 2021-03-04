RESTON, Va., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named the 2020 Global Distributor of the Year by FireEye. The 2020 Partner Awards recognize the achievements of top FireEye partners who have helped protect customers around the world and grow their security business with FireEye. This award was presented to Carahsoft at FireEye’s virtual Momentum partner and sales conference.



“We are honored to be named FireEye’s Global Distributor of the Year for 2020,” said Chris Clarke, Director of Sales for the FireEye team at Carahsoft. “As organizations extend their commitment to remote working, the threat surface for cybersecurity attacks has dramatically expanded. We share FireEye’s customer-centric approach to ensure our public sector customers are protected and secure. Carahsoft and FireEye are long-standing partners, and we will continue to collaborate to deliver trusted detection and prevention solutions to government agencies with the support of our reseller partners.”

Carahsoft and FireEye began their relationship in 2012 and Carahsoft has since supported FireEye’s public sector growth through strategic sales and marketing activities. In 2020, Carahsoft’s FireEye team, along with the company’s reseller partners, contributed to substantial growth in public sector business and increased partner deal registrations over the previous year. Carahsoft remains committed to furthering FireEye’s business momentum and building FireEye’s reseller ecosystem.

“Carahsoft has been an integral contributor to our year-over-year growth in the U.S. public sector market. Their progressive and innovative sales and marketing approach and dedication truly define them as a value-added distributor,” said Chris Carter, Vice President of Americas Channels at FireEye. “We are pleased to present Carahsoft with the Global Distributor of the Year Award, recognizing their ongoing support and commitment to delivering threat intelligence and security solutions to the public sector.”

Since its founding in 2004, Carahsoft has partnered with hundreds of technology vendors and thousands of value added resellers and system integrators to provide the public sector market with unparalleled IT solutions. In 2020, the company delivered over $8 billion in sales and expanded its team to more than 1,800 sales, marketing, customer service and contracts professionals.

