



Bilia is the first service and damage workshop to have signed an agreement with

Lynk & Co about providing workshop services for their car fleet in Sweden.

Per Avander, Managing Director and CEO, comments:

”I am very happy that Bilia will cooperate with Lynk & Co in the future. They have an interesting business model based on month-to-month membership. This cooperation is completely in line with our strategic investment to grow within our important Service Business. We are convinced that our high competence when it comes to their products and our established network of service workshops across the country will contribute to a high service level.”

Lynk & Co launched its model 01 and so-called mobility membership in Sweden at the end of September 2020. In the near future, Bilia will complete the first cars for delivery to the customer.

Gothenburg, March 5, 2021

Bilia AB (publ)

