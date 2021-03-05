Admiral Markets was founded in 2001. After 20 years in business, the company will be rebranding to Admirals. The logo and name will change to Admirals, as the company starts its new chapter.

Over the past two decades Admiral Markets has revolutionised trading and investing, enabling millions of satisfied individuals to structure and manage investments in a safe, secure and simplified way. Back in 2001, Admiral Markets was purely a Forex and CFD brokerage company. Today, it stands for an innovative and streamlined personal finance experience.



According to Sergei Bogatenkov, the Chairman of the Management Board of Admiral Markets Group AS, these previously set goals have now been achieved. “The rebranding is a natural step to reflect where we are as a business.”



He states that markets in Admiral Markets refers to the financial markets. “This does not capture the full scope of what we do anymore. We are more than a broker. We have been expanding our product offering and are adding new services. We are a global financial hub disrupting the FinTech world on a global scale. Our aim is to streamline personal finance for over 10 million people all around the world in the next 10 years.”



The Chairman of the Management Board noted that their mission is to redefine how people approach personal finance: “We set out to offer integrated solutions for investing, spending, and managing money. We are in the midst of a remarkable expansion. Trading will always be an important part of our identity as a company but we will continue to introduce a wider range of products and services which will make personal finance transparent and accessible.”



Additional information:

Kaia Gil

Communication manager of Admiral Markets AS

kaia.gil@admiralmarkets.com

+372 53 413 764





