WALL, N.J., March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BIO-key International, Inc. (Nasdaq: BKYI), an innovative provider of identity and access management (IAM) solutions powered by biometrics will present and meet with investors at the Maxim Group Emerging Growth Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 18, 2021. BIO-key’s Chairman and CEO Mike DePasquale will also participate in a “Security IT” roundtable discussion moderated by Maxim Equity Analyst Allen Klee, from 11am to 12pm ET.



The Security IT roundtable and BIO-key’s pre-recorded investor presentation will be available on the registration page: https://www.m-vest.com/events/2021-emerging-growth-virtual-conference. The conference will feature company presentations, fireside chats, roundtable discussions and live Q&A with company executives from hundreds of emerging growth companies, moderated by Maxim Research Analysts.

About Maxim Group LLC (www.maximgrp.com)

Maxim Group LLC is a full-service investment banking, securities and wealth management firm headquartered in New York. The Firm provides a full array of financial services including investment banking; private wealth management; and global institutional equity, fixed-income and derivatives sales & trading, equity research and prime brokerage services. Maxim Group is a registered broker-dealer with the S.E.C. and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ.

About BIO-key International, Inc. ( www.bio-key.com )

BIO-key is revolutionizing authentication with biometric centric, multi-factor identity and access management (IAM) solutions, including its PortalGuard IAM solution, that provide convenient and secure access to devices, information, applications and high-value transactions. BIO-key’s proprietary software and hardware solutions, with industry leading biometric capabilities, enable large-scale on-premise and Identity-as-a-Service (IDaaS) solutions as well as customized enterprise and cloud solutions.