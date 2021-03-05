SEATTLE, March 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Corum announces that their client, Belgium-based Woorank, has been acquired by Bridgeline Digital. Woorank is a pioneer in the SEO and digital marketing field and provides technologies that help companies increase their online traffic, leads, and sales. Using an artificial intelligence system, Woorank analyzes a company's website and monitors its competitor's SEO strategy to optimize online sales and marketing.



"I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with Boris and Nils, the two founders of Woorank. They have built an astounding data intelligence platform and organic lead generation machine. My colleagues at Corum and I wish them all the best for their future joint projects with Bridgeline," said Jaber Tannay, Corum Senior Vice President, who led the deal.

Jaber will share more about the Woorank acquisition and other recent deals completed by Corum Group on the Tech M&A Monthly Webcast on March 11, 2021. The webcast, attended by hundreds of technology company CEOs, owners, investors, and acquirers, will also include the monthly Corum Tech M&A Research Report.

About Corum Group

Corum Group is the global leader in merger and acquisition services, specializing in serving sellers of software and related technology companies worldwide. With offices globally, Corum has completed over $10B in software M&A transactions over the last 36 years. Corum's M&A advisors are highly experienced former tech CEOs, supported by industry-leading researchers, writers and valuators. Corum is the leading tech M&A educator worldwide with its popular conferences and publishes the most widely distributed software M&A research. For more information, visit www.corumgroup.com.

About Woorank SRL

Woorank is a leading SEO audit and digital marketing tool that can look at your site through Google's eyes and generate an instant audit of your site's technical, on-page and off-page SEO. Woorank's clear, actionable insights not only help companies increase their search ranking and website traffic, but also improve audience engagement, conversion, and customer retention rates. To learn more, please visit www.woorank.com.

About Bridgeline

Bridgeline helps companies grow online revenues by increasing their traffic, conversion rate, and average order value with its Unbound platform and suite of apps. To learn more, please visit www.bridgeline.com.