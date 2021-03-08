Beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, all eight locations of Metropolitan Market in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington State will begin carrying all flavours of KOIOS™ and Fit Soda™. The parent firm of Metropolitan Market also holds four other grocery chains on the west coast of the United States, pictured above, representing a total of 51 stores. Image source: Good Food Holdings

Adding to its existing presence on the west coast of the United States, all five KOIOS™ flavours and all four Fit Soda™ flavours will be carried in Metropolitan Market stores beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021. Serving the Seattle-Tacoma area (population 3.87 million), Metropolitan Market is one of five chains under its parent firm Good Food Holdings, which has a total of 51 stores in California, Oregon, and Washington State.



DENVER and VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Koios Beverage Corp. (CSE: KBEV; OTC: KBEVF) (the "Company" or "Koios") is pleased to announce that beginning on Monday, March 22, 2021, Koios’ entire line of canned beverage products will be sold at all locations of Metropolitan Market, an urban format supermarket chain in the Seattle-Tacoma area of Washington State. In Q1 2021, the Company announced multiple placements of its beverage products with regional grocers in markets on the west coast of the United States including Market of Choice in Oregon , Jensen’s in Southern California , and major natural grocery chain Sprouts Farmers Market , which has a substantial west coast presence with over one third of its locations (360+ stores across 23 states) in California as well as Washington State1. The Company has also recently announced other developments relating to its expansion efforts being undertaken in 2021 such as an in-house beverage canning facility and distribution agreements with regional and national wholesale partners.

Metropolitan Market was founded in 1971 as an independent grocer defined by its “curious” approach to merchandising, which made it the first to carry certain products in the Seattle area such as Copper River salmon. With a total of eight stores in Kirkland, Magnolia, Mercer Island, Queen Anne, Sand Point, Sammamish, Tacoma, and West Seattle, Metropolitan Market has a substantial presence in the Seattle metro area (population 3.87 million as of 20182). Metropolitan Market’s parent firm Good Food Holdings holds four other west coast grocery banners with a combined total of 51 stores in California, Oregon, and Washington State to include Lazy Acres, Bristol Farms, New Seasons Market, and New Leaf Community Market3.

More information about Metropolitan Market can be found on its website: https://metropolitan-market.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3a60712e-531e-42aa-aedd-2f8e1d6bde5a

Readers using news aggregation services may be unable to view the media above. Please access the Company’s profile on SEDAR for a version of this press release containing all published media.

On Monday, March 22, 2021, Metropolitan Market will start carrying all five flavours of the KOIOS™ nootropic beverage (Black Raspberry, Blood Orange, Peach Mango, Apricot Vanilla, and Pear Guava) as well as all four flavours of the Fit Soda™ functional beverage (Orange Cream, Root Beer Vanilla Float, Black Cherry Cola, and Sparkling Citrus). The Company believes that as it continues to build its footprint in regional grocers for the Pacific Northwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States, these targeted efforts could complement other sales channels to include national retail chains such as Walmart as well as e-commerce platforms such as Walmart’s U.S. online store, Amazon.com, and Koios’ direct-to-consumer portal.

Koios Chief Executive Officer Chris Miller commented, “We have long maintained that local grocery chains are exceptionally savvy when it comes to building a loyal client base because they can gather and act upon qualitative insights far more efficiently than a large-scale chain. No matter how advanced a ‘Big Data’ analytics engine may be in anticipating or influencing shopping patterns, the very best insights about what customers actually want comes from the personal relationships you can build with your clientele as a regional operator. This is the backbone of our strategy to gain concentrated market penetration in strategic areas of the United States, as our objective is to cultivate long-term adoption of our beverages as a lifestyle staple and potentially leverage our presence in local chains to qualify for placements in additional national chains. We look forward to building out our presence in the Pacific Northwest as we continue our push to become a more prominent brand in the beverages industry.”

About Koios Beverage Corp.

The Company is an emerging functional beverage company which has an available distribution network of more than 4,400 retail locations across the United States in which to sell its products. Koios has relationships with some of the largest and most reputable distributors in the United States, including Europa Sports, Muscle Foods USA, KeHE, and Wishing-U-Well. Koios uses a proprietary blend of nootropics and natural organic compounds to enhance human productivity without using harmful chemicals or stimulants. Koios products have been shown to enhance focus, concentration, mental capacity, memory retention, cognitive function, alertness, brain capacity and create all day mental clarity. Its ingredients are specifically designed to target brain function by increasing blood flow, oxygen levels and neural connections in the brain.

Koios produces one of the only drinks in the world infused with MCT oil. MCT oil is derived from coconuts and has been shown to help the body burn fat more effectively, create lasting energy from a natural food source, produce ketones in the brain, allowing for greater brain function and clarity, support healthy hormone production and improve immunity. For more information, please visit our website: https://www.koiosbeveragecorp.com .

