WAYNE, Pa., March 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Elemica has closed on its acquisition of OmPrompt, a UK-based technology company focused on helping businesses automate, streamline and optimize supply chain processes and documentation management. OmPrompt’s proprietary algorithms, machine learning, artificial intelligence and other tools will contribute to Elemica’s continued development and aggregation of automation technologies in pursuit of creating a digital supply chain megaplatform powered by Elemica’s leading network. With over a trillion dollars’ worth of goods being digitally bought, sold and moved through Elemica’s interconnected network of trading partners, OmPrompt reinforces the company’s market leading position.



Known as a leader in helping large companies automate and streamline, OmPrompt’s award-winning platform has gained traction across a sweeping range of industries, from consumer goods to healthcare, logistics and beyond. OmPrompt’s relationships with the world’s leading brands across consumer packaged goods, food and beverage as well as pharmaceuticals will prove a substantial addition to Elemica’s already expansive network.

“It’s important that we’re continuously adding to our functionality and platform strengths,” says Elemica CEO David Muse. “Through market leading innovation and strategic acquisitions like OmPrompt, current and future clients should be confident that we are the premier technology provider to help them exceed digitization targets. We can take them as far as their strategy dictates.”

“We take pride in the metrics made possible by OmPrompt’s multi-format support, intelligent business rules, master data validation and accelerated exception management,” says OmPrompt CEO, Steve Luscombe. “Now we’ll be able to bolster our existing procure-to-pay and order-to-cash automation technology—extending new offerings, offering more capabilities and scaling more broadly across the supply chain. This was a great move for our user base and we’re excited about the power our combined solution will bring to global business.”

About Elemica

Elemica is the world’s leading digital supply chain network for the global manufacturing sector. The company streamlines your supply chain by connecting mission-critical aspects of your business to a powerful digital network that processes more than $1T in transactions annually. For more information, visit elemica.com.

About OmPrompt

OmPrompt is a leader in supply chain digitization and automation, helping large companies with complex supply chains bridge gaps by eliminating the need for human workarounds—especially when transactional systems are unable to keep up with diverse operational requirements. The company facilitates zero-touch automation in order to put clients in a position to manage by exception, making them a one-stop-shop for facilitating transactional flows between their clients and partners. Learn more at omprompt.com.