NEW YORK, March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, continues to investigate whether certain directors and officers of United Services Automobile Association (“USAA”) breached their fiduciary duties to USAA and its members. If you are a USAA member, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.



Scott+Scott is investigating whether USAA’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage USAA in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to USAA, and whether USAA has suffered damages as a result.

On October 14, 2020, the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency announced it had ordered USAA Federal Savings Bank to pay an $85 million fine for shortcomings in its risk management and compliance with laws protecting service members.

What You Can Do

If you are a USAA member, you may have legal claims against USAA’s directors and officers. If you wish to discuss this investigation, or have questions about this notice or your legal rights, please contact attorney Joe Pettigrew toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

