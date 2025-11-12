Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Files Securities Class Action Against Stride, Inc. (NYSE: LRN)

NEW YORK, Nov. 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international shareholder and consumer rights litigation firm, has filed a securities class action lawsuit in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia against Stride, Inc. (“Stride” or the “Company”) (NYSE: LRN), and certain of its directors and officers (collectively, “Defendants”). The Class Action asserts claims under §§10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (15 U.S.C. §§78j(b) and 78t(a)) and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder (17 C.F.R. §240.10b-5) on behalf of all persons and entities other than Defendants who purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities between October 22, 2024 and October 28, 2025, inclusive (the “Class Period”), and were damaged thereby (the “Class”). The Class Action filed by Scott+Scott is captioned: MacMahon v. Stride, Inc., et al., Case No. 1:25-cv-02019.

LEAD PLAINTIFF DEADLINE ON JANUARY 12, 2026

Stride is a Reston, Virginia-based technology company that provides an educational platform to deliver online learning to students throughout the U.S.

The Class Action alleges that, during the Class Period, Defendants made misleading statements and omissions regarding the Company’s products and services to public and private schools, school districts, and charter boards. Throughout the Class Period, Stride represented to investors that “[t]hese products and services, spanning curriculum, systems, instruction, and support services are designed to help learners of all ages reach their full potential through inspired teaching and personalized learning.” Unbeknownst to investors, Stride was inflating enrollment numbers, cutting staff costs beyond required statutory limits, ignoring compliance requirements, and losing existing and potential enrollments.

Defendants’ materially false and misleading statements during the Class Period resulted in members of the Class purchasing or otherwise acquiring the Company’s securities at artificially inflated prices, thus causing damages when the truth was revealed.

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Stride securities during the Class Period, and were damaged thereby, you are a member of the “Class” and may be able to seek appointment as lead plaintiff.

If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, a motion on your behalf must be filed with the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia no later than January 12, 2026. The lead plaintiff is a court-appointed representative for absent class members of the Class. You do not need to seek appointment as lead plaintiff to share in any Class recovery in the Class Action. If you are a Class member and there is a recovery for the Class, you can share in that recovery as an absent Class member.

If you wish to apply to be lead plaintiff, please contact attorney Mandeep S. Minhas at (888) 398-9312 or at mminhas@scott-scott.com.

What Can You Do?

You may contact an attorney to discuss your rights regarding the appointment of lead plaintiff or your interest in the Class Action. You may retain counsel of your choice to represent you in the Class Action.

