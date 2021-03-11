RESTON, Va., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has been named a 2021 Premier Sales Employer by the Institute for Excellence in Sales (IES). The designation recognizes leading sales organizations as best places to work for sales professionals.



Each year, the IES releases the Premier Sales Employer guide, which celebrates companies offering exceptional channels to propel career growth for sales professionals. Premier Sales Employers are selected by an independent judging panel for their excellence in sales and employee development, including acquiring, motivating, retaining and elevating top-tier sales talent.

“Carahsoft was chosen from a select group of sales organizations committed to fostering an exceptional workplace for sales professionals, senior or junior, to grow, thrive and execute their mission,” said IES Cofounder Fred Diamond. “Carahsoft’s commitment to providing a first-rate sales environment--particularly in light of the shifts and challenges of the past year--is noteworthy.”

“It’s an honor to be recognized as an IES Premier Sales Employer,” said Kathy Kelly, Vice President of Recruiting at Carahsoft. “Our substantial growth drives our demand for top talent sales representatives to support and serve our government customers and reseller partners. Through the hard work of our dedicated recruiting and training teams, we onboard motivated sales professionals and equip them with a firm foundation in the government IT solutions space, allowing them to develop a successful career in the public sector IT market.”

As a top-performing sales and marketing company, Carahsoft’s primary focus is to deliver the best possible value to its customers while achieving and exceeding sales goals for its partners. The company’s productive and rewarding work environment is what propels its employees toward success. In 2020, Carahsoft delivered over $8 billion in sales and expanded its team to more than 1,800 sales, marketing, customer service and contracts professionals.

The IES serves as the premier organization for actionable practices, insight, tools and recognition, enabling sales organizations across the nation to achieve top performance. IES members are part of a close-knit community where sales professionals network, learn new skills and hone their craft.

About the Institute for Excellence in Sales

The IES provides a wealth of services to sales leaders and their teams at companies large and small throughout the U.S. It is an unbiased and trusted partner for the delivery of sales programs, speakers, training, services and products. The IES also produces the award-winning Sales Game Changers Podcast and daily webinars, as well at the Women in Sales Leadership Forum. The mission of the IES is to help sales leaders acquire, retain, motivate and elevate top-tier sales talent. Contact the IES at www.i4esbd.com. A complete list of upcoming IES programs can be found here ( https://i4esbd.com/programs/ ).

About Carahsoft



Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®. As a top-performing GSA Schedule, SEWP and ITES-SW2 contract holder, Carahsoft serves as the Master Government Aggregator® for many of its best-of-breed technology vendors, supporting an extensive ecosystem of manufacturers, value-added resellers, system integrators and consulting partners committed to helping government agencies select and implement the best solution at the best possible value.

The company's dedicated Solutions Divisions proactively market, sell and deliver VMware, AWS, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, Veritas, McAfee, Dell, Adobe, F5 Networks, Google Cloud, ServiceNow, Open Source, Micro Focus Government Solutions, SAP, Salesforce, and Innovative and Intelligence products and services, among others. Carahsoft is consistently recognized by its partners as a top revenue producer and is listed annually among the industry's fastest growing and largest firms by CRN, Inc., Forbes, Washington Technology, The Washington Post, Washington Business Journal, and Bloomberg Government. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

