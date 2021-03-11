Fourth Quarter 2020 Net Sales Increased 0.8% to $331.5 Million
Fourth Quarter 2020 Diluted Earnings Per Share Increased 13.9% to $1.68
Cash and Current Marketable Securities Increased 49.5% to $375.5 Million
LYNNWOOD, Wash., March 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) today reported results for the fourth quarter and year ended January 30, 2021.
Total net sales for the fourth quarter ended January 30, 2021 (13 weeks) increased 0.8% to $331.5 million from $328.8 million in the quarter ended February 1, 2020 (13 weeks). Comparable sales for the thirteen weeks ended January 30, 2021 increased 4.7% compared to a comparable sales increase of 6.4% for the thirteen weeks ended February 1, 2020. Net income for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020 was $42.8 million, or $1.68 per diluted share, compared to net income of $37.9 million, or $1.48 per diluted share in the fourth quarter of the prior fiscal year.
Total net sales for fiscal 2020 (52 weeks) ended January 30, 2021 decreased 4.2% to $990.7 million from $1.034 billion in fiscal 2019 (52 weeks) ended February 1, 2020. Comparable sales for the fifty-two week period ended January 30, 2021 increased 13.6% compared the same fifty-two week period ended February 1, 2020. Net income in fiscal 2020 increased 14.0% to $76.2 million, or $3.00 per diluted share, compared to net income in the prior fiscal year of $66.9 million, or $2.62 per diluted share.
At January 30, 2021, the Company had cash and current marketable securities of $375.5 million compared to cash and current marketable securities of $251.2 million at February 1, 2020. The increase in cash and current marketable securities was driven by cash generated through operations including cash deferment of $30.1 million composed of lower inventory levels, landlord payments, extended vendor terms and payroll tax payments as well as net income improvements related to abatements, credits and expense reductions. This increase was partially offset by $13.4 million of share repurchases through the Company’s stock buyback program prior to our stores closing in March due to COVID-19 and other planned capital expenditures.
Rick Brooks, Chief Executive Officer of Zumiez Inc., stated, “We are extremely proud of how our organization executed during a year of significant and unfamiliar challenges. Our one channel approach to retail and relentless focus on serving the consumer allowed to us to achieve annual sales close to fiscal 2019 levels and record profitability despite our stores around the world being closed for approximately 22% of the possible operating days. Our recent performance, including during the holiday season, has strengthened our operation and financial foundation and enhanced our competitive advantages. While the near-term environment is likely to remain volatile due to uncertainty surrounding the virus, we believe we are well positioned with a strong balance sheet and differentiated strategies to further expand our global market share and continue generating meaningful value for our shareholders in the years ahead.”
Fiscal First Quarter-to-Date Sales
Total first quarter-to-date sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 were down approximately 3.8%, compared with the same 35 day time period in the prior year ended March 7, 2020. Comparable sales for the 35 days ended March 6, 2021 decreased 0.4%. By channel, open store comparable sales decreased 6.9% and e-commerce sales increased 29.5%. During this timeframe, we had roughly 7% fewer open store days than last year due to governmental orders and potential safety concerns. We also experienced significant metering of traffic and reduced hours where required by local governments. We expect that the store closures and various other operating restrictions will fluctuate as we move through the quarter.
Outlook
Due to the continued fast-moving nature of this situation and the uncertainty of impacts on revenue and costs, the Company is not providing an outlook at this time for the first quarter or the year.
Conference call Information
A conference call will be held today to discuss fourth quarter fiscal 2020 results and will be webcast at 5:00 p.m. ET on http://ir.zumiez.com. Participants may also dial (574) 990-9934 followed by the conference identification code of 1986667.
About Zumiez Inc.
Zumiez is a leading specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories and hardgoods for young men and women who want to express their individuality through the fashion, music, art and culture of action sports, streetwear, and other unique lifestyles. As of March 6, 2021, we operated 722 stores, including 602 in the United States, 52 in Canada, 54 in Europe and 14 in Australia. We operate under the names Zumiez, Blue Tomato and Fast Times. Additionally, we operate ecommerce web sites at zumiez.com, blue-tomato.com and fasttimes.com.au.
Safe Harbor Statement
Certain statements in this press release and oral statements relating thereto made from time to time by representatives of the Company may constitute forward-looking statements for purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, predictions and guidance relating to the Company's future financial performance, brand and product category diversity, ability to adjust product mix, integration of acquired businesses, growing customer demand for our products and new store openings. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as, "may," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "continue," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations but they involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, those described in the Company’s annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended February 1, 2020 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. You are urged to consider these factors carefully in evaluating the forward-looking statements herein and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances.
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|January 30,
|% of
|February 1,
|% of
|2021
|Sales
|2020
|Sales
|(Unaudited)
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|331,536
|100.0
|%
|328,754
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|201,913
|60.9
|%
|200,427
|61.0
|%
|Gross profit
|129,623
|39.1
|%
|128,327
|39.0
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|75,814
|22.9
|%
|79,471
|24.1
|%
|Operating profit
|53,809
|16.2
|%
|48,856
|14.9
|%
|Interest income, net
|881
|0.3
|%
|1,002
|0.3
|%
|Other expense, net
|1,417
|0.4
|%
|545
|0.1
|%
|Earnings before income taxes
|56,107
|16.9
|%
|50,403
|15.3
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|13,310
|4.0
|%
|12,518
|3.8
|%
|Net income
|$
|42,797
|12.9
|%
|$
|37,885
|11.5
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|1.71
|$
|1.50
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.68
|$
|1.48
|Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share:
|Basic
|25,024
|25,281
|Diluted
|25,462
|25,662
|ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 30,
|% of
|February 1,
|% of
|2021
|Sales
|2020
|Sales
|(Unaudited)
|Net sales
|$
|990,652
|100.0
|%
|$
|1,034,129
|100.0
|%
|Cost of goods sold
|640,637
|64.7
|%
|667,566
|64.6
|%
|Gross profit
|350,015
|35.3
|%
|366,563
|35.4
|%
|Selling, general and administrative expenses
|253,077
|25.5
|%
|280,756
|27.1
|%
|Operating profit
|96,938
|9.8
|%
|85,807
|8.3
|%
|Interest income, net
|3,518
|0.3
|%
|3,654
|0.4
|%
|Other expense, net
|2,001
|0.2
|%
|1,532
|0.1
|%
|Earnings before income taxes
|102,457
|10.3
|%
|90,993
|8.8
|%
|Provision for income taxes
|26,230
|2.6
|%
|24,112
|2.3
|%
|Net income
|$
|76,227
|7.7
|%
|$
|66,881
|6.5
|%
|Basic earnings per share
|$
|3.06
|$
|2.65
|Diluted earnings per share
|$
|3.00
|$
|2.62
|Weighted average shares used in computation of Earnings per share:
|Basic
|24,942
|25,200
|Diluted
|25,398
|25,535
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
|January 30,
2021
|February 1,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|Assets
|Current assets
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|73,622
|$
|52,428
|Marketable securities
|301,920
|198,768
|Receivables
|16,558
|16,841
|Inventories
|134,354
|135,095
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|8,823
|9,456
|Total current assets
|535,277
|412,588
|Fixed assets, net
|98,352
|113,051
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|267,152
|301,784
|Goodwill
|61,470
|57,099
|Intangible assets, net
|16,029
|14,564
|Deferred tax assets, net
|9,927
|6,303
|Other long-term assets
|10,157
|8,869
|Total long-term assets
|463,087
|501,670
|Total assets
|$
|998,364
|$
|914,258
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Current liabilities
|Trade accounts payable
|$
|69,751
|$
|47,787
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|27,911
|23,653
|Income taxes payable
|6,317
|4,686
|Operating lease liabilities
|66,993
|61,800
|Other liabilities
|24,480
|21,784
|Total current liabilities
|195,452
|159,710
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|246,123
|284,717
|Other long-term liabilities
|4,193
|3,745
|Total long-term liabilities
|250,316
|288,462
|Total liabilities
|445,768
|448,172
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 20,000 shares authorized; none issued and outstanding
|—
|—
|Common stock, no par value, 50,000 shares authorized; 25,599 shares issued and outstanding at January 30, 2021 and 25,828 shares issued and outstanding at February 1, 2020
|171,628
|161,458
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|939
|(12,591
|)
|Retained earnings
|380,029
|317,219
|Total shareholders’ equity
|552,596
|466,086
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|998,364
|$
|914,258
ZUMIEZ INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)
|Fiscal Year Ended
|January 30,
2020
|February 1,
2020
|(Unaudited)
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net income
|$
|76,227
|$
|66,881
|Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation, amortization and accretion
|24,059
|25,449
|Noncash lease expense
|61,694
|58,223
|Deferred taxes
|(3,890
|)
|899
|Stock-based compensation expense
|6,448
|6,382
|Impairment of long-lived assets
|4,803
|215
|Other
|(570
|)
|(656
|)
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Receivables
|928
|3,396
|Inventories
|3,946
|(6,825
|)
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,010
|861
|Trade accounts payable
|20,797
|12,756
|Accrued payroll and payroll taxes
|3,841
|2,735
|Income taxes payable
|1,602
|(1,127
|)
|Operating lease liabilities
|(65,479
|)
|(62,217
|)
|Other liabilities
|2,996
|(902
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|138,412
|106,070
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Additions to fixed assets
|(9,057
|)
|(18,818
|)
|Purchases of marketable securities and other investments
|(222,785
|)
|(236,838
|)
|Sales and maturities of marketable securities and other investments
|121,301
|152,725
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(110,541
|)
|(102,931
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from issuance and exercise of stock-based awards
|3,877
|2,332
|Payments for tax withholdings on equity awards
|(154
|)
|(322
|)
|Common stock repurchased
|(13,417
|)
|—
|Net cash (used in) provided by financing activities
|(9,694
|)
|2,010
|Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|3,522
|(429
|)
|Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|21,699
|4,720
|Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|58,991
|54,271
|Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|$
|80,690
|$
|58,991
|Supplemental disclosure on cash flow information:
|Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|$
|27,598
|$
|24,138
|Accrual for purchases of fixed assets
|231
|1,152
