Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and

total number of shares of the Company as of February 28, 2021

(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)

Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345

 

Date

 		Total number of shares Total number of voting rights
02/28/202154,936,687 

Total gross of voting rights: 54,936,687

 
 

Total net* of voting rights:  54,888,687

 

* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights

Attachment