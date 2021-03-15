Conversiobot is an AI chatbot designed to help website owners convert their leads into subscribers and sales. The affiliate bot was created by two successful and popular internet entrepreneurs.

Are you an online business, website, or blog owner striving for leads and sales? If yes, this review will show you how to make money with a low-cost chatbot and higher conversions. Numerous Website owners endeavor to convert their visitors into leads and sales by the end of each day. Trying to see your site's conversion rate could take months. It could also take up thousands of dollars you simply don't have. The great news is that it does not need to take so long, and neither does it have to be expensive. Customer interactions are a really great way to increase leads and sales. Currently, approximately 85% of customer interactions can be done by an artificial intelligence chatbot. A chatbot does so by increasing your affiliate commissions and growing your email list on Autopilot. This Conversiobot review will tell you what you need to know about this product and if it's worth your investment.

What Is A Chat Bot?

Chatbots are artificial intelligence-based computer programs that simulate human conversations. Bots are digital assistants that understand human capabilities through interpreting, processing user requests, and offering prompt relevant answers. Chatbots can communicate through tests and voice. Besides completing 60-90% of the average human team's workload, they engage with your visitors enjoyably and interactively.

What is Conversiobot?

Conversiobot is an AI chatbot designed to help website owners convert their leads into subscribers and sales. The affiliate bot was created by two successful and popular internet entrepreneurs, Simon Wood and Imran S. The conversiobot cloud-based software can be installed on your site with a plugin or code. It works by helping you to increase your conversions while enabling you to create a proper script by creating chatbots in minutes, either by allowing you to create your own through the simple "drag and drop" interface or fully customizable "done-for-you" chatbots. Using Conversiobot, you can easily install your chatbot onto your website by uploading the plugin into your WordPress dashboard. Afterwards, you can install a single line of code. Conversiobot has two various offers. You can get the Conversiobot Lite offer and the Conversiobot Pro offer. Further info and a discount can be found here on the official website!

Who is Conversiobot for?

This cloud-based software was designed for website owners, affiliate marketers, and those who desire to convert their visitors into leads, list building, subscribers, and sales. The AI tool is suitable to increase engagement and sales for groups such as local business owners, bloggers, small business owners, affiliate marketers, eCommerce shop owners, social housing marketers and freelancers.

How To Use Conversiobot

Conversiobot is a user-friendly Artificial Intelligence chatbot that does not require a great deal of knowledge from its users. Given that it has a straightforward process, you will not have trouble using conversiobot for higher conversions. There are three needed actions through which people can setup Conversiobot on their website. To begin with, first, open the chatbot software. Afterwards, open the main Conversiobot dashboard from where you might discover a comprehensive variety of chatbot templates. It has templates under various categories like Affiliate, Discount, Feedback, Lead Generation, Social Shares. For each template, you can hit the "Preview" button to check it. Choose any chatbot design template depending on your desire. After choosing the chat design template, you need to select the Chatbot code line and copy the created code on your website. Subsequently, hit each module inside your flow chat to customize it. The next step is to customize your design bots as background, message bubble, bot message, user message, text, and bot design. It provides a "drag & drop" builder utilizing which you can design a chatbot for your website within minutes. Furthermore, you can set up elements like bot settings, widget settings, sound settings, email notification settings, autoresponder settings, goal settings. Afterward, Publish your chatbot. There are few choices to choose from when publishing, such as Full page bot, bot widget, embedded bot, WordPress plugin. You will not have to fret about how Conversiobot works, as the product does offer a video that will guide you step by step. It can be summarized in three stages:

Step 1- pass one of the Done-For-You AI Chat Templates. Step 2- Click to generate a Line of Chatbot code link. Step 3- Finally, Copy and Paste the single link code onto your website's head section.

Conversiobot Active Products

At a glance, you can get the following products when you use conversiobot.

Conversiobot Pro

The Conversiobot Pro allows you to get more sales and leads due to its award-winning Artificial intelligence technology. Besides, Conversiobot Pro has a commercial multi-site license and have agency assets to exceptionally increase your profit.

OTO 1 - Done for You Pro - Done for You Pro is a library of templates or a library of bots. It includes a highly converting done for you chatbot templates for your business. Using Done for You Pro, you can simply create a copy of any of them and then modify it to your liking. At the same time, it makes it incredibly easy to generate different types of chatbots for demonstrations to specific niche businesses. As a result, it makes your work really fast and simple.

OTO 2 - The Auto Chatbot Builder - One of the most prominent features of Conversiobot is The Auto Chatbot Builder. This feature allows you to create a customized chatbot with just a few clicks. Therefore, you do not have to use up a lot of time writing customized chats, as this tool will do it for you. Besides, the generic information from those templates will be automatically replaced with your business or client's information to help you upgrade to smart marketing.

OTO 3 - Conversiobot Extreme - According to a Conversiobot review, Conversiobot Extreme is most useful due to its functionality. This tool allows you to allow you to add custom branding to your chatbots. Other than that, it helps you to come up with various types of bots, like full-page bots and bots that are embedded via iframes. Other commercial chatbot options do not offer such features.

OTO 4 – Agency License/ Agency Assets - Using this tool, you can have the ability to add a lot of team members to your account. As a result, you can have an employee or virtual assistant do the heavy lifting for you. Agency License has bonus features such as a website builder, which allows you to create your agency website. At the same time, agency assets allow you to invest in chatbots' future and potentially use them to scale your business.

What Bonuses are Included? - When you buy Conversiobot from the official website or store, you will get some great and unique bonuses. These bonuses added automatically to your account immediately after the purchase. Besides being known to increase sales by approximately 30%, the bonuses comprise front-end offers and the Value Bonus Bundle.

Front End Offers - When you purchase the front-end offer, it comes with some great generic templates. Besides, when you buy the chat bot, you will also get the following products:

Bonus #1: The Additional Bot Images

Once you buy Conversiobot, you can come up with an avatar for the chat bots. This bonus comes with a lot of bot images. Aside from that, it allows you to upload your images to the dashboard to get more conversions.

Bonus #2: The Extra Templates

The Conversiobot comes with only ten chat templates for artificial intelligence. However, using this bonus product, you will be able to enjoy some great generic templates.

Bonus #3: VIP Training

After buying Conversiobot, buyers will get to get access to the training of the product. The VIP training consists of all the necessary guidelines to get you started once you purchase the product. At the same time, you will also have access to a VIP training session to help you get more conversions with the product.

The Value Bonus Bundle

The value bonus bundle does offer 42 bonus packages. They include:

Facebook GFX Pro. The Facebook GFX Pro shows users ways on how to maximize the essential tools on the internet effectively.

The Facebook GFX Pro shows users ways on how to maximize the essential tools on the internet effectively. Facebook Timeline Optin. This bonus is suitable for a small business Facebook application. It allows its users to create professional business hub pages within no time. Besides, it will enable you to cater to your offline clients.

This bonus is suitable for a small business Facebook application. It allows its users to create professional business hub pages within no time. Besides, it will enable you to cater to your offline clients. Facebook Direct Pro. Facebook Direct Pro is the third bonus of the package. It equips people with traffic generation strategies suitable for the business.

Facebook Direct Pro is the third bonus of the package. It equips people with traffic generation strategies suitable for the business. Social Audience Builder. Another bonus is the Social Audience Builder that entails a strong web-based app that allows you to get extreme value from your list while refining your Facebook audiences.

Another bonus is the Social Audience Builder that entails a strong web-based app that allows you to get extreme value from your list while refining your Facebook audiences. FB Company Finder. The FB Company Finder gives several companies that might be your potential customers. Besides, you do not need to break a sweat using this fifth bonus because hundreds of spit-out local companies come from this easy 2-click software!

The FB Company Finder gives several companies that might be your potential customers. Besides, you do not need to break a sweat using this fifth bonus because hundreds of spit-out local companies come from this easy 2-click software! Facebook Timeline Survey. The Facebook Timeline Survey enables you to identify approximately 110 top Shopify niches.

The Facebook Timeline Survey enables you to identify approximately 110 top Shopify niches. Finally Drive Huge Traffic from Facebook and Profit. This bonus provides social signals for Search Engine Optimization. Aside from that, the skills gained will enable you to be at the top of search results and generate social shares for search engines.

This bonus provides social signals for Search Engine Optimization. Aside from that, the skills gained will enable you to be at the top of search results and generate social shares for search engines. Uber Optin plugin. The other bonus of this package is the Uber Optin plugin. It offers methods to set up a sales funnel using WordPress.

The other bonus of this package is the Uber Optin plugin. It offers methods to set up a sales funnel using WordPress. 20 Retargeting Ad Images. 20 Retargeting Ad Images Is the tenth and eleventh bonus of the package. It provides its users with about eleven retargeting hacks to kickstart Facebook product campaigns.

20 Retargeting Ad Images Is the tenth and eleventh bonus of the package. It provides its users with about eleven retargeting hacks to kickstart Facebook product campaigns. WP Store Press bonus. At the same time, the WP Store Press bonus is a WordPress theme that will enable you to create your own Facebook shopping mall quickly. This bonus has been created and designed to allow Facebook, smartphone, and pc-based e-commerce stores to run in five minutes for e-commerce marketers. It is perfect for anybody who wants to tap into Facebook's potential to market their goods.

At the same time, the WP Store Press bonus is a WordPress theme that will enable you to create your own Facebook shopping mall quickly. This bonus has been created and designed to allow Facebook, smartphone, and pc-based e-commerce stores to run in five minutes for e-commerce marketers. It is perfect for anybody who wants to tap into Facebook's potential to market their goods. Instagram traffic. Instagram traffic is the eleventh bonus. It enables users to learn how to use Instagram to build a viral thrill for your goods that people will go crazy for.

Instagram traffic is the eleventh bonus. It enables users to learn how to use Instagram to build a viral thrill for your goods that people will go crazy for. Pinterest perfection package. The Pinterest perfection package allows you to tap into the viral power of Pinterest. As a result, you can trigger lots of traffic back to your website or blog. Besides, you will learn to tap into your images' power to reach the audience you desire.

The Pinterest perfection package allows you to tap into the viral power of Pinterest. As a result, you can trigger lots of traffic back to your website or blog. Besides, you will learn to tap into your images' power to reach the audience you desire. YouTube Video Mastery. YouTube Video Mastery teaches you how to use YouTube, especially for your YouTube videos, to earn passive income, monetize your content, and create compelling video material.

YouTube Video Mastery teaches you how to use YouTube, especially for your YouTube videos, to earn passive income, monetize your content, and create compelling video material. Tube Ads Genie. Tube Ads Genie enables you to Push visitors who watch videos on your web to click on your adverts to carry commissions and sales on full Autopilot.

Tube Ads Genie enables you to Push visitors who watch videos on your web to click on your adverts to carry commissions and sales on full Autopilot. The video support face. The video support face allows you to build video training centers for your goods quickly and easily. As a result, you will reduce support tickets, lower reimbursement rates, create high stick rates, and let you run your company on Autopilot!

The video support face allows you to build video training centers for your goods quickly and easily. As a result, you will reduce support tickets, lower reimbursement rates, create high stick rates, and let you run your company on Autopilot! Like, Share & Follow bonus. The Like, Share & Follow bonus is a 30 day Social Media Marketing Mastering Guide. It teaches you ways to use social media and improve your outreach with unique, tested techniques more efficiently.

The Like, Share & Follow bonus is a 30 day Social Media Marketing Mastering Guide. It teaches you ways to use social media and improve your outreach with unique, tested techniques more efficiently. Wp Local Business Plugin. Another one of the bonuses is the Wp Local Business Plugin. Yes, it provides a framework that generates social-powered business landing pages in seconds is simple to use. Aside from that, it allows you to set up a Killer Professional Business Landing Page that anyone can produce. Other bonuses include Video Marketing Hack, Ultimate Minisite Templates, Passive Email Riches, Low-Cost Web Traffic Surge, The Traffic Generation Personality Type, Quick Guide to WordPress SEO, SEO Stone Plugin, Lead Avalanche, Traffic Extreme, Graphics Blackbox, Wp EZ Share It Plugin, and more.

Conversiobot Features

According to a conversiobot review, there are many features that the Conversiobot possesses that make it easy to build a chatbot.

Artificial Intelligence - Conversiobot is powered by artificial intelligence. As a result, it will assist you to use the aggregated data from every customer service interaction. Besides, the chatbot builder allows you to learn what works best and improve responses over time.

Done for You Chatbot Templates - Through chatbots, Conversiobot generates leads by conversing and interacting with the visitors on your website. It can automatically send messages to the customers when they visit your website. Consequently, it will help you to prevent hours of talking to customers.

Easy Customization - Using Conversiobot, a website owner can easily customize it to do whatever they desire for their website or blog. To customize, you do not need to have any professional skills as all you have to do point, click, and finish.

Commercial License - The front-end offer allows you to get a commercial license in the software. If you've been thinking of a way to have a steady stream of passive income, conversiobot should be one of your viable options. Yes, you can rake in hundreds of dollars in profit from different and multiple streams.

It Is Compatible on All Platforms - This AI chatbot deals with all sorts of websites. Whether you are using an affiliate website, WordPress blog, e-commerce website, consultancy site, or any other website, Conversiobot works well on all of them.

Step by Step Procedure - Conversiobot offers Step-By-Step training videos to walk you through everything. As a result, users will know how to install it and work with it professionally.

24/7 Team of Consultants - Conversiobot has a highly skilled professional team available 24/7 to assist you with your queries about the product.

Simple to Use - It employs easy-to-understand analytics. Hence, it will help you enhance, improve, and access your performance. A conversiobot review graded it 100% amateur-friendly due to the simple "point and click" as well as the "drag and drop" interface. Other than that, you don't really need to know a single line of code to add a highly responsive and personalized interaction.

Suitable For A Wide Range Of Businesses - Conversiobot can be used by multiple and vast groups such as online marketers, social marketers, blog owners, affiliate marketers, e-comm sellers, freelancers, newbies, consultants, and many more. ConversioBot can connect to various marketing tools, such as MailChimp and AWeber.

Pros the Conversiobot software

There are multiple advantages of utilizing the Conversiobot software. At a glance, this section encapsulates the overwhelming benefits of this product. From helping you increase your sales and affiliate commissions to being Cost-effective, user-friendly, and broad compatibility, including google analytics, and the provision to build lists to earn profits immediately, the benefits are overwhelming. Besides, users can set it up in less than 60 seconds as some full custom OTO templates are available on the cloud. Conversiobot provides you with a commercial license; hence website owners can get custom designs according to their liking to get conversions from multiple channels. This product is GDPR compliant and has a series of videos that provide step-by-step training, making it easier for you to install and work with it professionally. As an AI tool that offers 30 days for you to get your money back in case of a complaint, the front-end offer comes with a commercial license meant to protect you.

Cons of The Conversiobot Software

While there are some cons to the product, they do not outweigh the pros of Conversiobot. Users must acquire the pro edition to get additional features to increase their sales by a marginally high percentage. At the same time, Conversiobot offers only ten free templates and can only incorporate one account from each marketing software it connects to. Another major downside was highlighted in one conversiobot review that revealed the customer service team could, at times, take 48 hours to respond.

Where Can I Buy Conversiobot?

To avoid a scam, only purchase the product only from the official website through the link, https://conversiobot.com/. Given that the website does offer crazy discounts on the product and its bonuses and promo codes that you can find online, you'll save a lot by making a purchase through the official website. Another fascinating thing about this product is that you will only have to pay for it once. It does not have any monthly subscription charges as it is a one-time purchase. Conversiobot members get conversiobot software updates every time there is an upgrade. Nonetheless, keep in mind that the creators accept payments from visa, MasterCard, Discover, Paypal, and master express. Visit the official website here to find a discounted price!

A 30- Day Money-Back Guarantee

By purchasing through the official website, you will get to enjoy the perks of a money-back guarantee. The creators offer a 30-day money-back guarantee, with no question. Ensure you initiate the money refund process within 30 days of buying the product.

Customer Support Team

The product offers intelligent customer support through chatbots. However, if you want to get personalized support within the support team, ConversioBot offers a ticket system. The team will answer all inquiries, from technical and billing to general questions. At the same time, conversiobot has a support email, so they have all angles covered, which is true dedication to customer support.

Frequently Asked Questions

What Types of Chatbots Can I Create With Conversiobot?

There are 4 Types of Chatbots You can create with Conversiobot. These are :

The widget Bot appears in the bottom corner of your website.

The exit bot shows up when the visitor exits the web page.

The full-page bot that occupies the entire screen

The embedded bot can be inserted inside a post just like a YouTube video.

Is Conversiobot a Scam Or Worth The Cost?

Conversiobot is not a scam. It is a legitimate and authentic chatbot tool. Besides, the software is simple to use and is compatible with any website and google analytics, and Facebook pixel.

Will Conversiobot Work with Any Operating System?

Yes, Conversiobot is perfectly compatible with MAC OS, Windows, Linux, or any other operating system.

Do I Need to Have Coding Skills To Use The Conversiobot Software?

There are no skills needed to operate this AI tool. It is 100% amateur-friendly as it is a drag and drop builder or a point-and-click software. Besides, the software gives you a single link code that you need to paste on your website to start using the chatbot.

Can I Sell the Chatbots That I Create?

Yes, you can make money by selling custom chatbots. If you build quality and unlimited chatbots, you can sell them to businesses at a profit. Conversiobot Pro offers a Full commercial license. In one conversiobot review, a consumer ascertained that you could sell your chatbots for 100% profit.

Does Conversiobot Work In Multiple Languages?

Yes, Conversiobot allows you to create Chatbots in any language you like. Besides, the software has a simple 1-click setting to enable this feature.

Conversiobot Review - Final Thoughts

If you really desire to get rid of making numerous emails, phone calls, and messages for your business, you should consider using an AI Chatbot. Chatbots are incredibly effective for all sorts of users as they can successfully answer approximately 80% of routine questions. Without a doubt, ConversioBot is the right fit for you. By using this software, you can have a highly responsive and personalized chatbot to your site. As a result, you will get to encourage customer engagement due to its unique approach to dealing with the challenges of website conversions. Besides, this AI Chatbot software allows you to drive and increase sales exceptionally well because it will enable you to generate traffic. other than that, it will enable you to make money by converting online website visitors into potential customers. A Conversiobot review showed that the product had garnered a rating of 4 out of 5. Whether it is list building, sales, and live interaction with your customer, you can use conversiobot and finally stop ignoring email marketing. Click here to discover the current discount!

