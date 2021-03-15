Jinhua, China, March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: KNDI) (the “Company” or “Kandi”) announced today that it exited its position in Fengsheng Automotive Technologies Group Co., Ltd (the “Affiliate Company” or “Fengsheng”).

To formalize the exit, Kandi’s wholly owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") completed an Equity Transfer Agreement (the “Transfer Agreement”) with Geely, in which Kandi’s 22% equity interest in Fengsheng was transferred to Geely in exchange for RMB 308 million (approximately $47.3 million) in cash.

Zhejiang Provincial Administration for Market Regulation recorded the update of the ownership of Fengsheng on March 9, 2021.

Mr. Hu Xiaoming, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Kandi, commented, “Since Geely took control of Fengsheng, it experienced large losses for a variety of reasons. To eliminate the impact of these losses on Kandi, our senior management-- authorized by the Board of Directors-- decided to transfer our ownership position to Geely. After friendly negotiations, the terms of the transfer were agreed upon and approved by the Zhejiang Provincial Administration for Market Regulation.”

Hu continued, “By exiting the Fengsheng partnership, Kandi is no longer bound by the associated non-compete provisions. We are now free to more aggressively pursue the burgeoning electric vehicle opportunity in China.”

About Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI), headquartered in Jinhua Economic Development Zone, Zhejiang Province, is engaged in the research, development, manufacturing, and sales of various vehicular products. Kandi conducts its primary business operations through its wholly-owned subsidiary, Zhejiang Kandi Vehicles Co., Ltd. ("Kandi Vehicles") and its subsidiaries including Zhejiang Kandi Smart Battery Swap Technology Co., Ltd, SC Autosports, LLC (d/b/a Kandi America), the wholly-owned subsidiary of Kandi in the United States and Fengsheng Automobile Technology Group Co., Ltd (formerly known as Kandi Electric Vehicles Group Co., Ltd., the “Affiliate Company”). Kandi Vehicles has established itself as one of China's leading manufacturers of pure electric vehicle parts and off-road vehicles.

More information about KNDI is available on the Company's corporate website at http://www.kandivehicle.com. The Company routinely posts important information on its website.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains certain statements that may include "forward-looking statements." All statements other than statements of historical fact included herein are "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements are often identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects" or similar expressions, involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, they do involve assumptions, risks and uncertainties, and these expectations may prove to be incorrect. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including the risk factors discussed in the Company's periodic reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and available on the SEC's website (http://www.sec.gov). All forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by these risk factors. Other than as required under the applicable securities laws, the Company does not assume a duty to update these forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc.

Ms. Kewa Luo

+1 (212) 551-3610

IR@kandigroup.com