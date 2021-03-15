New Brand Honest to Goodness™ Launches A Line Of Coffee Creamers With A Mission to Give Back To Communities Where Its Ingredients Are Sourced

New Brand Honest to Goodness™ Launches A Line Of Coffee Creamers With A Mission to Give Back To Communities Where Its Ingredients Are Sourced

New Brand Honest to Goodness™ Launches A Line Of Coffee Creamers With A Mission to Give Back To Communities Where Its Ingredients Are Sourced

BROOMFIELD, Colo., March 15, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honest to Goodness™ announced today its launch as a purpose-driven creamer brand, offering a delicious line of plant-based coffee creamers crafted with thoughtfully sourced ingredients from around the world. The new brand’s initial product line includes three mouthwatering flavors – Madagascan Vanilla Bean, Unsweetened Madagascan Vanilla Bean, and Himalayan Salted Caramel – that bring a smooth and richly flavorful experience that people can feel good about with every sip.



Honest to Goodness was founded on a mission to support local communities where its ingredients are sourced and bring a more conscious, purpose-driven creamer to market. Proudly part of the B Corp™ movement, Honest to Goodness is on a journey to make a lasting, measurable positive impact on the communities where its ingredients are grown, starting with our vanilla, and doing it all with straight up honesty.

As part of the brand’s commitment to transparent practices, Honest to Goodness tapped up-and-coming Malagasy filmmaker and photographer, Geoffrey Gaspard, to capture an intimate look at the journey of the brand’s vanilla sourcing practices, and impact on the Malagasy community who make the Honest to Goodness mission possible. Geoffrey traveled to the northeast coast of Madagascar to visit the Tambatra, a community-owned cooperative created with support from the Livelihoods Funds, where the brand intends to source its vanilla by the end of the year.

Geoffrey’s vibrant photo series, titled “Our Madagascar Vanilla Bean Story,” showcases the ingredient journey of vanilla into Honest to Goodness creamer – from seed, to sip.

“As a Malagasy native photographer, my work is centered around uplifting my local communities through filmmaking and imagery. I was honored to partner with Honest to Goodness to tell the story of their journey in Madagascar, given our local communities are such an integral part of their ingredient story,” said Geoffrey. “When brands value thoughtful sourcing it makes a real difference--and this story hit home personally with me.”

Through its partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG’s, The Canopy Project in Madagascar, Honest to Goodness works with local tree planting partners to directly engage with the community to promote agroforestry best practices, environmental literacy, and economic development.

“We partner with like-minded brands and companies to bring environmental and societal impact at scale to remote communities and villages where ingredients are commonly sourced, and where the people and the planet deserve care and dedication,” said EARTHDAY.ORG’s Business Development Manager, David Van Siclen. “Every acre planted through this program will not only help restore degraded forests but aim to provide meaningful income to local Madagascar families.”

From its thoughtfully sourced practices to economic development efforts, Honest to Goodness is steeped in its dedication to do good by the people and by the planet. By planting thousands of trees in partnership with EARTHDAY.ORG, the brand is helping to create ongoing opportunities for employment, and ultimately these reforestation projects help stabilize landscape erosion, increase groundwater retention, and offset carbon emissions.

“In creating Honest to Goodness, we were passionate about developing a unique plant-based creamer that tastes delicious, and also gives back to the planet and regions where we source our ingredients,” said Olivia Sanchez, VP of Marketing for Coffee Creamers at Danone North America. “We are on a mission to bring goodness to your coffee cup, and when you sip our globally-inspired flavors, know that we are committed to making measurable, positive impact in the communities where our high-quality ingredients are grown.”

Honest to Goodness coffee creamers single serve (16oz.) flavors are now available via Amazon Fresh and Fresh Direct at $3.99 each. Global Variety Packs are available via Amazon.com and priced at $12.00 per pack. Flavors include:

Madagascan Vanilla Bean blends real vanilla beans from Madagascar with coconut oil and almondmilk to give coffee drinkers velvety, smooth goodness in their morning mug.

blends real vanilla beans from Madagascar with coconut oil and almondmilk to give coffee drinkers velvety, smooth goodness in their morning mug. Unsweetened Madagascan Vanilla is perfect for coffee drinkers who enjoy the taste of real vanilla without the added sweetness, and no sugar.

is perfect for coffee drinkers who enjoy the taste of real vanilla without the added sweetness, and no sugar. Himalayan Salted Caramel combines thoughtfully sourced coconut oil, almonds and an indulgent caramel flavor along with salt from the Himalayas for added depth.



Visit Honest to Goodness’ website www.honestogoodness.com and Instagram @honestogoodness to learn more about its coffee creamer flavors and the brand’s purpose.

About Honest to Goodness

Our brand is on a mission to bring goodness to your coffee cup. Honest to Goodness is part of the B Corp movement, and is a coffee creamer line dedicated to giving its consumers a delicious taste experience they can feel good about. Crafted with simple, high-quality ingredients thoughtfully sourced from around the world — from the island of Madagascar to the hills of the Himalayas – Honest to Goodness is on a journey to make a real, measurable impact in the communities where its ingredients are grown. Honest to Goodness coffee creamers are dairy-free, vegan, lactose-free, gluten-free, carrageenan-free, and non-GMO project verified. To learn more about Honest to Goodness and its mission, please visit www.honestogoodness.com .

About Danone North America

Danone North America is a purpose-driven company and an industry leader in the food and beverage category. As a Certified B Corporation®, Danone North America is committed to the creation of both economic and social value, while nurturing natural ecosystems through sustainable agriculture. Our strong portfolio of brands includes: Activia®, DanActive®, Danimals®, Dannon®, evian®, Happy Family® Organics, Honest to Goodness™, Horizon® Organic, International Delight®, Light + Fit®, Oikos®, Silk®, So Delicious® Dairy Free, STōK™, Two Good®, Vega®, Wallaby® Organic and YoCrunch®. With more than 6,000 employees and 14 production locations across the U.S. and Canada, Danone North America’s mission is to bring health through food to as many people as possible. For more information, visit www.danonenorthamerica.com . For more information on Danone North America's B Corp™ status, visit: https://bcorporation.net/directory/danone-north-america .

Julia Fasano

Praytell

203-383-9357

honesttogoodness@praytellagency.com

Carolyn P. Sklar

Honest to Goodness

908-578-3090

Carolyn.SKLAR@danone.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cc328124-c4a2-4f6f-b2f8-10c977c2a569