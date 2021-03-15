Vancouver, March 15, 2021 – Leading Edge Materials Corp. (“Leading Edge” or the “Company”) (TSXV: LEM) (Nasdaq First North: LEMSE) (OTCQB: LEMIF) welcomes last week’s announcement from the Swedish Government1 on the launch of a governmental review of permitting processes and regulations to ensure a sustainable supply of critical raw materials from primary and secondary sources.

A press release from Ibrahim Baylan, Minister for Business, Industry and Innovation, announced the appointment of a special reviewer tasked with delivering a report based on their findings. The press release highlights the importance of critical raw materials for Swedish industry and especially those that are required to succeed with the climate transition. Wind power, electric vehicle batteries and other technologies that drive the change to a fossil free society are expected to increase demand for critical raw materials.

Minister Ibrahim Baylan is quoted in the press release stating: “The green transition increases the demand for raw materials from the mining and minerals industry. We need to change regulations and permitting processes to ensure a sustainable supply of innovation critical metals and minerals.”

The governmental review is to be completed by October 2022 at the latest and is tasked to analyze and propose changes to permitting processes and regulations so that;

A better balance is considered between a projects local environmental impact and its benefit to greater society, for example through reduced global climate impact.

A larger share of the value add generated from the mining and minerals industry is shared with the whole country, whilst at the same time ensuring that the total tax burden is not increased, and so that the investment attractiveness of Sweden is not negatively impacted.

Filip Kozlowski, CEO of Leading Edge states “It is not the first time we have seen the launch of a governmental review to address the complicated permitting processes in Sweden, but this recent announcement will now cover the Mining Act and clearly highlights the need for primary critical raw material sources and the importance of those to Swedish industry and the country’s goal to achieve climate neutrality. One of the primary objectives of the European Raw Materials Alliance and the European Battery Alliance is to unlock regulatory bottlenecks in order for Europe to become more self-reliant on critical raw materials and we commend the Swedish Government for being at the forefront of this for the benefit of European industrial ecosystems.”

About Leading Edge Materials

Leading Edge Materials is a Canadian public company focused on developing a portfolio of critical raw material projects located in the European Union. Critical raw materials are determined as such by the European Union based on their economic importance and supply risk. They are directly linked to high growth technologies such as batteries for electromobility and energy storage and permanent magnets for electric motors and wind power that underpin the clean energy transition towards climate neutrality. The portfolio of projects includes the 100% owned Woxna Graphite mine (Sweden), Norra Kärr HREE project (Sweden) and the 51% owned Bihor Sud Nickel Cobalt exploration alliance (Romania).

1 https://www.regeringen.se/pressmeddelanden/2021/03/utredning-om-att-sakerstalla-en-hallbar-forsorjning-av-innovationskritiska-metaller-och-mineral/

