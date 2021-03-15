ASML reports transactions under its current share buyback program

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands – ASML Holding N.V. (ASML) reports the following transactions, conducted under ASML's current share buyback program.

DateTotal repurchased sharesWeighted average priceTotal repurchased value
8-Mar-2173,715437.6032,257,706.11
9-Mar-2172,605444.3032,258,532.19
10-Mar-2171,953448.3232,257,911.40
11-Mar-2170,746455.9732,258,046.55
12-Mar-2172,139447.1632,257,942.15

ASML’s current share buyback program was announced on 22 January 2020, and details are available on our website at https://www.asml.com/en/news/share-buyback

This regular update of the transactions conducted under the buyback program is to be made public under the Market Abuse Regulation (Nr. 596/2014).

