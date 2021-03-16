Portland, OR, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global logistics market was pegged at $7.64 billion in 2017, and is anticipated to reach $12.97 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.5% from 2020 to 2027. The report provides an in-depth analysis of the top investment pockets, top winning strategies, drivers & opportunities, market size & estimations, competitive scenario, and varying market trends.

Growing e-commerce industry coupled with increase in reverse logistics operations, rise in trade related agreements, surge in the number of tech-driven logistics services, and mounting adoption of IoT enabled connected devices drive the growth of the global logistics market. On the other hand, poor infrastructure, higher logistics costs, and lack of control of manufacturers on logistics service impede the growth to some extent. Nevertheless, emergence of last mile deliveries is expected to pave the way for numerous opportunities in the coming years.

Download Report (310 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, Figures) at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1942

Covid-19 scenario-

Logistics enterprises which are directly involved in the packing and loading of goods were adversely affected during the initial phase of the pandemic. Flight terminations and travel bans also led to distorted supply chain and logistics across the globe.

However, as the lockdown measures have slackened off, the manufacturing activities are gradually being reinstated, and the global logistics market is anticipated to revive soon.

Request for Customization of this report at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1942

The global logistics market is analyzed across mode of transport, end use, and region. Based on mode of transport, the roadways segment contributed to more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to lead the trail by the end of 2027. The waterways segment, on the other hand, would grow at the fastest CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

Based on end-use, the manufacturing segment accounted for nearly one-third of the total market revenue in 2017, and is projected to retain its dominance by 2027. At the same time, the healthcare segment would manifest the fastest CAGR of 9.3% by 2027.

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1942

Based on region, Asia-Pacific garnered the highest share in 2017, generating nearly half of the global logistics market. The market across the same region would also portray the fastest CAGR of 6.9% throughout the forecast period. The other provinces covered in the report include North America, Europe, and LAMEA.

The key market players analyzed in the global logistics market report include C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., Geodis, DB Schenker, United Parcel Service, Inc., Deutsche Post AG (DHL Group), A.P. Moller–Maersk, DSV, FedEx, Kuehne+Nagel, and Nippon Express. These market players have embraced several strategies including partnership, expansion, collaboration, joint ventures, and others to prove their flair in the industry.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business at https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/1942





Similar Research Reports We Have on Logistics Industry:

Latin America Logistics Market by Type (Logistics Segment, Cold Chain Logistics, Reverse Logistics, and Cash Logistics), End Use (Telecommunication, Trade & Transportation, Government & Public Utilities, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Retail, Media & Entertainment, Banking & Financial Services, Information Technology, Food & Dairy, Consumer Electronics, Cash Management, and Others) and Mode Of Transport (Railways, Airways, Roadways, and Waterways): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2030.

Reverse Logistics Market by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns, Repairable Returns, End-of-use Returns, and End-of-life Returns) and End User (E-commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronic, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018–2030.

Cold Chain Logistics Market by End Use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Asia-Pacific Cold Chain Logistics Market by Business Type (Cold Storage and Cold Chain Transport), End-use Industry (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish & Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others), Product (Refrigerators and Air Conditioning), and Technology (Air Blown and Eutectic): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

UK Cold Chain Logistics Market by End User (Fruits & Vegetables, Bakery & Confectionary, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Meat, Fish, and Sea Food, Drugs & Pharmaceuticals, and Others): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Freight Forwarding Market by Service (Packaging, Documentation, Transportation & warehousing and VAS (Value-added services) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2017-2030.

Air Freight Market by Service (Freight, Express, Mail, and Other Services), Destination (Domestic and International), End Use (Private, and Commercial), and Region: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2030.

Drone Logistics Market by Solution (Warehousing, Shipping, Infrastructure and Software), Sector (Military and Commercial) and Drone (Freight Drones, Passenger Drones and Ambulance Drones): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030.





About Allied Market Research

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue . An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, and researchers and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising of 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Allied Market Research Blog: https://blog.alliedmarketresearch.com