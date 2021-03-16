SAN DIEGO, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GBT Technologies Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) ("GBT” or the “Company”) is researching Probabilistic Neural Network (PNN) algorithms and techniques for Kirlian research.



PNN is a supervised artificial neural network, which is typically used in classification and pattern recognition systems. Kirlian photography contemplates creating a series of techniques to produce colorful images of object’s energy based on its electrical discharge. An image that is produced via Kirlian technique includes vast amount of graphical data.

GBT’s research is aiming to potentially investigate human organs imaging using Kirlian techniques, analyzing the data as a potential of health-related information source through PNN methods and algorithms for image’s density analysis and to identify unique region’s characteristics. The goal is to develop techniques that will potentially identify regions of interest within images, compute distances and train the PNN about the object’s energy traits. The approach aims to achieve fast image’s multilayer perception, deciding if a certain pattern belongs to a specific class, and categorize it as a potential health related topic.

As a PNN method typically is a major time-consuming process, GBT plans to invest in optimization algorithms and memory management to maintain the training performance. GBT will target the PNN to map and vectorize Kirlian images, with the goal of providing classifications according to patterns recurrence and consistencies. These identifiers will be investigated to define classes of potential health related phenomena and symptoms. The use of a PNN goal is to potentially reach a higher level of accuracy and robustness for Kirlian image processing, achieving advanced imaging categorization and conclusions that may provide health related information.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

About Us

GBT Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK: GTCH) (“GBT”) (http://gbtti.com) is a development stage company which considers itself a native of Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Enabled Mobile Technology Platforms used to increase IC performance. GBT has assembled a team with extensive technology expertise and is building an intellectual property portfolio consisting of many patents. GBT’s mission, to license the technology and IP to synergetic partners in the areas of hardware and software. Once commercialized, it is GBT’s goal to have a suite of products including smart microchips, AI, encryption, Blockchain, IC design, mobile security applications, database management protocols, with tracking and supporting cloud software (without the need for GPS). GBT envisions this system as a creation of a global mesh network using advanced nodes and super performing new generation IC technology. The core of the system will be its advanced microchip technology; technology that can be installed in any mobile or fixed device worldwide. GBT’s vision is to produce this system as a low cost, secure, private-mesh-network between all enabled devices. Thus, providing shared processing, advanced mobile database management and sharing while using these enhanced mobile features as an alternative to traditional carrier services.

There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in researching, developing or implementing this system. In order to successfully implement this concept, the Company will need to raise adequate capital to support its research and, if successfully researched, developed and granted regulatory approval, the Company would need to enter into a strategic relationship with a third party that has experience in manufacturing, selling and distributing this product. There is no guarantee that the Company will be successful in any or all of these critical steps.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute "forward-looking statements". Forward-looking statements provide current expectations of future events based on certain assumptions and include any statement that does not directly relate to any historical or current fact. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements because of various important factors as disclosed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission located at their website (http://www.sec.gov). In addition to these factors, actual future performance, outcomes, and results may differ materially because of more general factors including (without limitation) general industry and market conditions and growth rates, economic conditions, governmental and public policy changes, the Company’s ability to raise capital on acceptable terms, if at all, the Company’s successful development of its products and the integration into its existing products and the commercial acceptance of the Company’s products. The forward-looking statements included in this press release represent the Company's views as of the date of this press release and these views could change. However, while the Company may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any date subsequent to the date of the press release.

Contact:

Dr. Danny Rittman, CTO

press@gopherprotocol.com