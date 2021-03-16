MONTREAL, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innovative silicon solutions provider HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. (“HPQ” or the “Company”) ( TSX-V: HPQ ; FWB: UGE ; OTCQX: HPQFF ), is pleased to inform investors that its common shares are now trading on the OTCQX Best Market under the ticker symbol of HPQFF. The OTCQX Best Market is the highest market tier of OTC Markets, which operates financial markets for 11,000 U.S. and global securities. Trading on OTCQX will enhance the visibility and accessibility of the Company to U.S. investors. HPQ common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol HPQ, and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol UGE.

Upgrading to the OTCQX Market is an important step as it provides transparent trading in our shares for our U.S. investors. For companies listed on a qualified international exchange, streamlined market standards enable them to utilize their home market reporting to make their information available in the U.S. To qualify for OTCQX, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

“We are pleased to have qualified to trade on the OTCQX® Best Market from the Pink® market today. This will make it easier for U.S. investors to discover and invest in HPQ Silicon Resources Inc, as we continue our research, development and commercialization of advanced nanoscale silicon materials, in order to remain at the forefront of innovative processes for the storage and delivery of clean renewable energy,” said Bernard Tourillon, Chairman and CEO of HPQ Silicon Resources Inc.

Furthermore, HPQ Silicon is in the process of securing Depository Trust Company ("DTC") eligibility for its common shares. DTC manages electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies across the United States and in 131 other countries. Trading through DTC allows for cost-effective clearing and guaranteed settlement, simplifying and accelerating the settlement process of daily trades.

U.S. investors can find current financial disclosure and Real-Time Level 2 quotes for the company on https://www.otcmarkets.com/stock/HPQFF/quote.

About HPQ Silicon Resources

HPQ Silicon Resources Inc. ( TSX-V: HPQ ) is a Quebec-based company that offers innovative silicon (Si)-based solutions and is developing a unique portfolio of high value-added silicon (Si) products sought after by battery and electric vehicle manufacturers.

Silicon (Si), also known as silicon metal, is one of today’s key strategic materials needed for the decarbonization of the economy and the Renewable Energy Revolution (“RER”). However, silicon does not exist in its pure state and must be extracted from quartz (SiO 2 ) in what has historically been a capital and energy-intensive process.

With PyroGenesis Canada Inc. ( TSX: PYR ) , a high-tech company that designs, develops, manufactures and commercializes plasma - based processes, HPQ is developing the PUREVAPTM “Quartz Reduction Reactors” (QRR), an innovative process (patent pending), which will permit the one-step transformation of quartz (SiO 2 ) into high purity silicon (Si) at reduced costs, energy input, and carbon footprint that will propagate its considerable renewable energy potential. Through its 100% owned subsidiary, HPQ NANO Silicon Powders Inc., the PUREVAPTM Nano Silicon Reactor (NSiR) is a new proprietary process that can use different purities of silicon (Si) as feedstock, to make a wide range of nano/micro spherical powders of different sizes and nanowires.

HPQ continues working with industry leader Apollon Solar of France, and to develop the hydrogen generation potential of Silicon nanopowders for use with the GennaoTM system and to commercialize, exclusively in Canada, and non-exclusive in the U.S.A., the TREKHY H2, a portable hydrogen-based mini-power generator system and the chemical powders required for the hydrolysis production of hydrogen ("H 2 "). For more information, please visit HPQ Silicon web site.

Disclaimers:

The Corporation’s interest in developing the PUREVAP™ QRR and any projected capital or operating cost savings associated with its development should not be construed as being related to the establishing the economic viability or technical feasibility of any of the Company’s Quartz Projects.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements containing the words "may", "plan", "will", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "expect", "in the process" and other similar expressions which constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the Company's current expectation and assumptions and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated. These forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, our expectations regarding the acceptance of our products by the market, our strategy to develop new products and enhance the capabilities of existing products, our strategy with respect to research and development, the impact of competitive products and pricing, new product development, and uncertainties related to the regulatory approval process. Such statements reflect the current views of the Company with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties and other risks detailed from time-to-time in the Company's ongoing filings with the security’s regulatory authorities, which filings can be found at www.sedar.com. Actual results, events, and performance may differ materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements either as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This News Release is available on the company's CEO Verified Discussion Forum , a moderated social media platform that enables civilized discussion and Q&A between Management and Shareholders.

For further information contact:

Bernard J. Tourillon, Chairman, President and CEO Tel +1 (514) 907-1011

Patrick Levasseur, Vice-President and COO Tel: +1 (514) 262-9239

Email: Info@hpqsilicon.com