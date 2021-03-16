KISSIMMEE, Fla., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.), the world’s leader for custom and restored Land Rovers and Defenders, today announces the completion of the first Electric Range Rover Classic (RRC) powered by a Tesla motor direct drivetrain.



The journey for this electric build began several months ago when E.C.D. partnered with the U.K.’s leader in electric conversions of classic vehicles, Electric Classic Cars (ECC), to secure the Tesla motor. From there, E.C.D. embarked on its 2,200-hour luxury design experience, walking the client through countless customization options, creating a state-of-the-art 3D rendering and completely stripping down, transforming and modernizing the client’s Range Rover Classic while staying true to its original look and heritage. E.C.D.’s build process takes place in their 45,000 square-foot “Rover Dome” facility where the truck traveled through 12 bays, each filled with specialized technicians and master certified craftsmen. The team of over 50 completely immerses themselves into each build. From electronic upgrades like cutting edge audio and in-dash navigation systems, to cosmetic options like seat upholstery stitching and wet sanded exteriors for a polished finish, to luxurious add-ons such as drink cabinets – no detail goes unnoticed. The Tesla motor is packaged with a 100-kWh battery pack and can drive an estimated 220 miles on a five-hour charge, while reaching 0-60 mph in an impressive 5.2 seconds.

“Being leaders in the luxury custom car industry, it was important to us to expand our offerings into the electric market,” said Tom Humble, founder of E.C.D. Automotive. “Now that we have finished the Electric Range Rover Classic we’re going to continue to innovate and electrify Defenders and other Land Rovers. We offer our clients world class customization, and we are excited to add this new electric option to our truck builds.”

This Electric RRC is finished in a glossy Alpine White paint, to starkly contrast the black grille and compliment the silver metal front and rear bumpers. Riding on 18” Land Rover Boost 5 Spoke wheels and Continental Cross Contact Tires, the RRC drives in powerful silence and features classic interior elements such as tan leather seating, a dark wood finish on the dash and custom vertical diamond stitching throughout. Modern technology enhancements like high performance regenerative breaking, state of the art Infinity speakers and subwoofers, Alpine Halo 9 system with Carplay, back-up cameras and Bluetooth were all hand selected by the client. The E.C.D. electric lineup is 50 state compliant.

Electric Range Rover Classic Specifications

Model — Restored Range Rover Classic

Motor — Tesla Direct Drive EV Powertrain, 100kWh Battery Pack, 450 Brake Horsepower Motor

Suspension — Stock

Additional Features — Upgraded axel with limited slip differentials; high performance regenerative braking

Exterior

Paint Color — Alpine white in full gloss

Roof Paint Color — Alpine white in full gloss

Wheels — 18” Land Rover Boost 5 Spoke Wheels in silver

Tires — Continental Cross Contact Tires with black walls out

Front Bumper — LED Headlights with original lighting

Interior

Front Seats — Land Rover captains chair

Middle-Row Seats — 60/40 split

Leather Colors — Spinneybeck Pueblito Tan Leather

Steering Wheel — Original rewrap

Gauges — E.C.D. Cluster

Audio & Electronics

Infotainment — JL Audio Alpine Halo 9 System with Carplay, Subwoofers in Center Console (2)

Sound System — Infinity Kappa Speakers

Additional Features — Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Sirius XM and Single CD player in Glovebox, USB, Automatic Headlights

About E.C.D. Automotive Design

E.C.D. Automotive Design (E.C.D.) is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by E.C.D. is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. E.C.D. Automotive Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 45,000 square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida that is home to 52 talented craftsman and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. E.C.D. Automotive Design has a second design studio located in Malibu, California.

