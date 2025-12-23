ECD Automotive Design Showcases the Modern Potential of Classic Series Vehicles with Project Inizio





KISSIMMEE, Fl., Dec. 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Automotive Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, and Toyota FJs, introduces Project Inizio, an example of how classic Series vehicles can be transformed for today’s drivers while honoring the spirit that made them icons.

Project Inizio serves as a showcase for the modernization and customization potential within the Series platform, a canvas defined by mechanical purity, timeless proportions, and an honest, utilitarian essence. Rather than replicating any one historic specification, Inizio demonstrates how these classic vehicles can be transformed to meet modern expectations for performance, reliability, and everyday usability while retaining their unmistakable charm.

ECD’s approach preserves the elemental character that Series enthusiasts love: the upright windscreen, compact wheelbase, galvanized detailing, and modular soft-top/hard-top flexibility. But beneath the nostalgic exterior lies a thoroughly updated foundation designed to bring the vehicle into the modern era without compromising its identity.

A GM 6.2L LS3 V8 paired with a GM Auto Sport 6-speed automatic delivers smooth, dependable power, an example of how classic platforms can benefit from contemporary engineering while still feeling authentic. Upgraded heavy-duty axles, EBC FAST brakes, and a Borla stainless exhaust illustrate the range of enhancements available to improve drivability, safety, and road confidence while maintaining the minimalist character of a vintage truck.

“Project Inizio represents something ECD does best, respecting the legacy while thoughtfully enhancing every touchpoint,” said Scott Wallace, CEO and Co-Founder ECD Automotive Design. “It’s a Series III built to be driven, enjoyed, and appreciated for decades to come.”

Project Inizio highlights ECD’s commitment to honoring heritage while delivering modern capability. It underscores what is possible when a beloved classic is reimagined with thoughtful engineering, experienced craftsmanship, and a dedication to preserving both its history and its relevance for generations.

Project Inizio Specifications

Model — SIII - 88 Soft Top

Engine — GM 6.2L V8 - LS3

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic - GM Auto Sport

Brakes — EBC FAST

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Road Suspension

Exterior Color — Land Rover Mid Grey

Wheels — 16 Inch - OEM Solid Steel Wheels - Black

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Fold Down - Black

Bumper — OEM SIII Style - Galvanized

Roof — Soft Top Frame Traditional Series III Style

Seat Layout — 2 + 4

Dash — Puma - Wrapped in Approved Tan Leather, with Black leather on Instrument Cluster Cover and Passenger Glove Box

Seats — OEM Low Back Rest Bucket Seats - Wrapped in Approved Tan Leather and Fluted Vertical Stitch Lines on Middle Inserts

Leather — Garrett: Avion Caramel and Avion Coal

Stitch Style — Vertical Fluted Lines

Custom features — Surrey Canvas Top (Extended Bikini Top) - Sand Color

Gauges — Dakota Digital / VHX-1018 in Black Alloy with White Lighting

Carpet — Black

Radio — Halo Style Touchscreen Stereo, Bluetooth, CarPlay

Subwoofer — Pioneer

Speakers — Pioneer

Additional features — Camera Back-up, remote locking and Alarm, remote start,

About ECD Automotive Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the Nasdaq, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 95 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

