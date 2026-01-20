ECD Auto Design Reveals a Light Blue Nautical Defender 110 Crested with Pelican Emblems





KISSIMMEE, Fla., Jan. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design, the world’s largest Land Rover and Jaguar restoration company known for its bespoke Defenders, Range Rovers, Jaguar E-Types, Ford Mustangs, Toyota FJs, Porsche 911s and the ECDXCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II, announces Project Pelican, a meticulously crafted Defender 110 that reflects ECD’s commitment to preserving heritage while elevating the client experience through customized details and hand-selected touches.

Finished in Fiat Light Blue, Project Pelican is powered by a LS3 V8 engine paired with a six-speed automatic transmission, delivering effortless power and refined drivability. An adaptive air ride suspension, Alcon high-performance brakes, and a Borla stainless sport exhaust provide confidence and composure across varied terrain. Exterior details, including Zermatt Silver accents, Optimil hardware, a full roll cage, and an expedition-ready roof rack, balance durability with understated elegance.

What makes Project Pelican a true stand-out is its interior. Inside, Project Pelican is a masterclass in tailored luxury, wrapped in rich Bellissimo Anis distressed leather, the cabin immediately sets a warm, elevated tone. The Corbeau Trailcat seating is set in a 2+2+4 layout and features single vertical diamond stitching that adds texture without overpowering the classic Defender silhouette, complete with the build’s custom Pelican emblem embroidered in its headrests. The front and middle-row seats are heated and ventilated, perforated for comfort in any climate, while the inward-facing rear jump seats extend the same leatherwork and stitching, ensuring no seat feels secondary.

Anchoring the interior visually is Pelican’s custom PlasDECK flooring in Aged Teak finish with black lines. Running the length of the cabin, it evokes classic yacht decking, a durable and elegant touch complementing its ocean elements. Centered in the cargo area is the build’s signature Pelican emblem in black, inlaid directly into the teak. The beautifully showcased emblem is a quiet mark of ECD craftsmanship and the namesake of Project Pelican itself, symbolizing resilience, precision, and the ability to thrive wherever.

“Project Pelican represents our philosophy of building one-of-one modern classics with every detail customized for the client,” said Scott Wallace, CEO of ECD Auto Design. “Down to the smallest detail, our vehicles truly are built to our client’s exact design while still honoring the Defender’s legacy.”

The dashboard and door cards are fully wrapped in matching leather, with diamond-stitched inserts and added storage pockets for practicality. A hydro-dipped Brazilian Rosewood radio console adds warmth and contrast, echoed by the Evander wood steering wheel with chrome spokes and metal studs, blending vintage character with modern control. Vintage-style gauges, Optimil silver metal pedals, and interior door furniture reinforce the analog, mechanical soul beneath the luxury.

Function is seamlessly integrated throughout: a custom ECD center console with rear A/C and cupholders front and rear, wireless charging, USB ports, JL Audio sound with dual subwoofers tucked under the middle row, and discreet storage including a hidden driver-side lockbox. Even the unseen areas, footwells, seat boxes, tunnel, and bulkhead, are finished in body-color Raptor liner and ceramic coated for long-term durability.

Altogether, Project Pelican’s interior feels purposeful yet indulgent, with nautical themes, it is a heritage-driven Defender built to reflect the client’s lifestyle. Project Pelican exemplifies ECD’s focus on intention over excess: a classic form elevated with modern capability, built for those who value authenticity, a one-of-one experience and expert craftsmanship.

Project Pelican Specifications

Model — D110 - Soft Top

Engine — LS3 - 6.2L V8

Transmission — 6 Speed Automatic

Brakes — Alcon

Suspension — ECD Air Ride

Exhaust — Borla Stainless, Sport Dual Plus - Dual Outlets Left & Right

Grille — Chelsea Truck Co. X-lander and light surround kit

Exterior Color — Fiat Light Blue

Wheels — 18 Inch Sawtooth - Silver

Tires — BFG All Terrain - Black Walls Out

Side Steps — Power Folding Side Steps

Bumper — Terrafirma - Tubular Frame Winch Bumper

Roof — Soft Top Canvas in Sand

Seat Layout — 2+2+4

Dash — Puma - Wrapped in Approved Leather

Seats — Corbeau Trailcat with 4 Inward Facing Jump Seats in Load Area

Leather — Bellissimo Anis

Stitch Style — Single Vertical Diamond

Custom features — Custom Monogram Pelican Logo Embroidered on Seat Headrests in Black, Custom Hydro-Dipped in Brazilian Rosewood Finish, Custom PlasDECK Flooring - Aged Teak with Black Lines on Cargo Area & Under Middle Row Seats, Add Pelican Logo, Centered in Cargo Area, Custom DEFENDER Lettering on Hood - Painted Zermatt Silver, Custom Redarc Tow Brake Control

Steering Wheel — Evander Wood with Chrome Spokes & Metal Studs Around Wheel

Gauges — Vintage

Radio — Touchscreen Stereo, Bluetooth, CarPlay

Subwoofer — 2 Active Subs - Under Middle Row Seats

Additional features — Camera Back-up, remote locking and Alarm, Remote Start, Digital Rear View Mirror Digital Rear View Mirror with Live Feed, Wireless Charger

About ECD Auto Design

ECD, a public company trading under ECDA on the OTC Market, is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic beauty with modern performance. Currently, ECD restores Land Rovers Series, Land Rover Series IIA, the Range Rover Classic, Jaguar E-Type, Ford Mustang, Toyota FJ, Porsche 911s, and the ECDxCTC INEOS Grenadier and Defender II and highly specialized vehicles from its Boutique Studio. Each vehicle produced by ECD is fully bespoke, a one-off that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified Automotive Service Excellence (“ASE”) craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “gear heads’ whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD’s global headquarters is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Florida, that is home to 94 talented and dedicated employees who hold a combined 80 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD has an affiliated logistics center in the U.K., where its five employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration. For more information, visit www.ecdautodesign.com .

