LANDOVER, Md., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss Defense Group (ADG), the global leader in survivability for the assured mobility and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive (CBRNE) communities is announcing that it has been awarded a contract valued at up to $576 million by the United States Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) - Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response (ASPR), for nitrile rubber gloves. The contract consists of an initial order expected to be worth up to $288 million, with an equivalent follow-on option that HHS may exercise later in 2021 for an additional $288 million. This award builds upon ADG’s successful history of providing protective and survivability solutions to the Federal government.



ADG has supported the CBRNE and PPE needs of the Federal government for more than two decades and continues to actively assist the national strategy for pandemic preparedness to build a stable, secure, and resilient supply chain for high-quality PPE.

Nitrile gloves are in continuous demand by many agencies within the Federal government. The gloves to be provided by ADG are for nonsurgical purposes, for use in hospitals and other health care settings. The delivery timeline for this contract acknowledges ADG’s ability to quickly respond to the needs of the Federal government and the need to provide inventory for ASPR’s Strategic National Stockpile (SNS). This contract will provide nitrile gloves for the SNS to supplement state and local supplies, as needed, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and for future health emergencies.

“ADG is pleased to again partner with HHS to provide critical supplies when American first responders and frontline medical workers need it the most. HHS selected ADG, as we have proven time and again that our company can quickly and efficiently meet the most pressing demands for survivability solutions. This award will ensure that our government partners are immediately provided with best in class PPE and we look forward to providing additional solutions in the future,” said Patrick Callahan, ADG’s CEO.



This contract is yet another acknowledgement that ADG is the leading domestic supplier of survivability and protective solutions. Over the past 12 months, ADG has delivered a total of 150,000 proprietary powered air purifying respirator (PAPR) systems, over 3.6 million PAPR filters, and accessories including protective hoods on time and on budget to HHS, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), and Department of Veterans’ Affairs (VA). ADG solutions are also utilized by the U.S. Department of Defense, U.S Department of State, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About AirBoss Defense Group (ADG)

ADG is a growing survivability company that provides military, law enforcement, medical providers, industrial providers and first responders with a diverse portfolio of protective equipment that spans the entire survivability spectrum. AirBoss Defense, an ADG brand, is a recognized world leader in rapid deployment negative pressure isolation shelters, CBRNE protective equipment, medical protective equipment, and personal respiratory protective products. AirBoss Defense’s emergency response and personal protective equipment is utilized by the Department of Defense, U.S. Department of State, FEMA, CDC, other government agencies and private companies.

For more information, please visit www.adg.com.

FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or ADG’s future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “is expected to”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies. ADG cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause ADG’s actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information. Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions; dependence on key customers; global defense budgets, notably in ADG’s target markets, and success of ADG in obtaining new or extended defense contracts; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; ADG’s ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; ADG’s ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof, changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; impact of global health situations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction. COVID-19 could also negatively impact ADG’s operations and financial results in future periods. There is increased uncertainty associated with future operating assumptions and expectations as compared to prior periods. As such, it is not possible to estimate the impacts COVID-19 will have on ADG’s financial position or results of operations in future periods. While the direct impacts of COVID-19 are not determinable at this time, AirBoss of America Corp., the parent company of ADG, has a credit facility as at December 31, 2020 that can provide financing up to US$60,000,000. This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of ADG’s forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements. Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to ADG or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice. Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, ADG disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws. Risks and uncertainties about ADG’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in AirBoss of America Corp.’s (“AirBoss”) recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in AirBoss’ filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

AirBoss Defense Group

3341 75th Avenue, Suite GG

Landover, Maryland

Contact: David Costello

Tel: 617.875.2492

Email: david@risingtidemhd.com

