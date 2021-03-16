DEER PARK, Ill., March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc (Nasdaq: ETON), an innovative pharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing treatments for rare diseases, today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2020 and provided an update on business progress.



“2020 was a transformational year for Eton and the momentum has continued through the start of 2021. In recent months, we have seen two of our products commercially launched, completed an important value-creating transaction with our neurology portfolio, and expanded our ALKINDI SPRINKLE franchise to include Canada,” said Sean Brynjelsen, CEO of Eton Pharmaceuticals. “With these recent events, we believe we have a clear pathway to achieve of our goal of profitability by the end of 2021 and we expect to report more than $25 million of revenue in 2021.”

Fourth Quarter and Recent Business Milestones

Launch of ALKINDI ® SPRINKLE. Eton launched ALKINDI SPRINKLE late in the fourth quarter of 2020. Initial reception from patients and pediatric endocrinologists has been strong and the company has already seen significant adoption of the product.





Eton launched ALKINDI SPRINKLE late in the fourth quarter of 2020. Initial reception from patients and pediatric endocrinologists has been strong and the company has already seen significant adoption of the product. Launch of Alaway ® Preservative Free. Eton’s commercial partner, Bausch Health, launched Alaway Preservative Free in all major U.S. retailers in late January 2021. The launch triggered a $1.5 million milestone payment to Eton, and Eton will receive royalties on commercial sales.





Eton’s commercial partner, Bausch Health, launched Alaway Preservative Free in all major U.S. retailers in late January 2021. The launch triggered a $1.5 million milestone payment to Eton, and Eton will receive royalties on commercial sales. Completed the sale of neurology oral liquids portfolio. In February 2021, Eton announced the sale of its neurology oral liquids portfolio to Azurity Pharmaceuticals for up to $45 million plus royalties on future sales of the products.





In February 2021, Eton announced the sale of its neurology oral liquids portfolio to Azurity Pharmaceuticals for up to $45 million plus royalties on future sales of the products. Acquired Canadian Rights to ALKINDI SPRINKLE. In January 2021, Eton announced that it acquired Canadian marketing rights to ALKINDI SPRINKLE. The company is actively working to bring the product to Canadian patients as quickly as possible.



ALKINDI SPRINKLE

Eton launched ALKINDI SPRINKLE in late 2020 and promotional activities have accelerated in 2021. The company’s pediatric endocrinology focused sales force has now reached a large number of the company’s initial targets. In addition to virtual meetings, sales reps are beginning to hold in-person meetings with prescribers as COVID restrictions have started to ease. The company expects the rate of in-person meetings to increase in the coming months, which is expected to drive even greater adoption of ALKINDI SPRINKLE. New patient starts have grown every month since launch, and the company expects the growth to continue.

Due to the strong initial reception to ALKINDI SPRINKLE in the United States and inbound interest from Canadian patients and physicians, Eton acquired the Canadian rights to ALKINDI SPRINKLE in January 2021. Eton is exploring the possibility of immediately supplying the product to patients through Canada’s Special Access Program while it works on compiling the product’s regulatory application to seek formal approval from Health Canada.

Neurology Oral Liquids Transaction

In February 2021, Eton announced the sale of its neurology oral liquid products to Azurity Pharmaceuticals for payments of up to $45 million and royalties on future sales of the products. The transaction allows Eton to realize an attractive return on its investment and still maintain an economic interest in the products’ sales. In addition, Eton will no longer need to invest in a neurology sales force in 2021, which will significantly increase near-term profitability and allow Eton’s commercial team to focus on the high-value ALKINDI SPRINKLE opportunity. The transaction is expected to result in significant cash flow in 2021, which should provide Eton with capital to continue growing its orphan drug portfolio through the acquisition of additional products.

Biorphen

Biorphen has experienced steady volume growth as more hospitals have adopted the product, however, the company still expects that overall adoption will be limited until the product is converted from an ampule to a vial container. Eton expects to submit the Prior Approval Supplement needed to enact this container change later this year.

Pipeline Update

Product Status ALKDINDI® SPRINKLE Commercial Alaway Preservative Free® Commercial Biorphen® Commercial Dehydrated Alcohol Injection Filed Zonisamide Oral Susp. Filed Topiramate Oral Soln. Filed Lamotrigine for Susp. Filed Cysteine Injection Filed Ephedrine RTU Injection Filed ALKINDI® SPRINKLE - Canada TBD

Dehydrated Alcohol Injection. The product is under review with the FDA, and Eton believes the application remains on track to be approved by its Prescription Drug User Fee Act (“PDUFA”) date of May 27, 2021.

Zonisamide Oral Suspension. The product is under review with the FDA and has been assigned a PDUFA date of May 29, 2021.

Topiramate Oral Solution. The product is under review with the FDA and has been assigned a PDUFA date of August 6, 2021.

Lamotrigine for Oral Suspension. The product’s human factor study is ongoing and expected to be completed shortly. The company expects the results to resubmitted to the FDA shortly, which would allow for an approval in 2021.

Cysteine Injection. The product is under review with the FDA and the company expects to receive tentative approval in 2021. The company’s Paragraph IV litigation against the innovator product, Elcys, is ongoing. The application’s 30-month stay expires in August 2022, which may allow the company to launch the product at-risk prior to the conclusion of litigation.

Ephedrine RTU Injection. The product’s NDA was submitted by Eton’s partner and the review is ongoing with a PDUFA date of June 18, 2021.

Financial Results

Revenue: Eton reported revenue of $0.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2020. ALKINDI SPRINKLE revenue benefit was minimal in the period due to the product’s commercial launch occurring late in the quarter. Eton reported $0.5 million of revenue in the fourth quarter of 2019, which was composed of initial stocking orders related to the Biorphen product launch. Full year 2020 revenue was negatively impacted by a $0.2 million reduction due a Biorphen price change that resulted in a shelf stock adjustment for inventory on hand with wholesale customers.

Research and Development (R&D) Expenses: R&D expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.4 million, compared to $0.2 million in the prior year period. The fourth quarter 2020 period included a $1.4 million FDA filing fee related to the topiramate product candidate’s New Drug Application submission, expenses associated converting Biorphen into a vial, and general product development related spending. For the full year 2020, R&D expenses were $14.1 million versus $11.6 million. The full year 2020 expense include approximately $4.8 million related to the acquisition of rights to ALKINDI SPRINKLE and $2.9 million worth of FDA filing fees.

Selling, General, and Administrative (SG&A) Expenses: SG&A expenses for the fourth quarter of 2020 were $3.8 million compared with $2.4 million in the prior year period. The increase was largely due to increased sales and marketing costs associated with the commercialization of ALKINDI SPRINKLE and costs related to the cysteine product candidate’s Paragraph IV litigation. For the full year 2020, SG&A expenses increased to $12.8 million compared with $7.6 million in the prior year period, primarily due to increased sales and marketing costs associated with the commercialization ALKINDI SPRINKLE and legal costs related to the cysteine product candidate’s Paragraph IV litigation.

Net Loss: Net loss for the fourth quarter of 2020 was $7.7 million compared with $2.7 million in the prior year period. The increase in the net loss was largely due to increased expenses in the 2020 period. For the full year 2020, net loss was $28.0 million compared with $18.3 million in 2019. The increase in net loss was largely due to increased expenses and lower revenue due to a one-time licensing payment received in 2019.

Cash Position: Eton reported cash and cash equivalents of $21.3 million as of December 31, 2020. After the end of the quarter, Eton received $9.5 million of proceeds from its transaction with Azurity Pharmaceuticals.

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Statements of Operations

(in thousands, except per share amounts)

Three months ended

December 31, For the years ended

December 31, (Unaudited) 2020 2019 2020 2019 Revenues: Product sales, net $ 81 $ 459 $ 39 $ 459 Licensing revenue — — — 500 Total net revenues 81 459 39 959 Cost of product sales 300 453 286 453 Gross (loss) profit (219 ) 6 (247 ) 506 Operating expenses: Research and development 3,401 233 14,104 11,555 General and administrative 3,800 2,429 12,760 7,552 Total operating expenses 7,201 2,662 26,864 19,107 Loss from operations (7,420 ) (2,656 ) (27,111 ) (18,601 ) Other income (expense): Interest and other income (expense), net (267 ) (40 ) (859 ) 281 Loss before income tax expense (7,687 ) (2,696 ) (27,970 ) (18,320 ) Income tax expense — — — — Net loss $ (7,687 ) $ (2,696 ) $ (27,970 ) $ (18,320 ) Net loss per share, basic and diluted $ (0.32 ) $ (0.15 ) $ (1.33 ) $ (1.03 ) Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding, basic and diluted 23,809 17,924 21,010 17,761

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)

December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 21,295 $ 12,066 Accounts receivable, net 48 473 Inventory 1,242 380 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 2,116 2,090 Total current assets 24,701 15,009 Property and equipment, net 811 1,117 Intangible assets, net 575 725 Operating lease right-of-use assets, net 192 160 Other long-term assets, net 40 61 Total assets $ 26,319 $ 17,072 Liabilities and stockholders’ equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 2,344 $ 575 PPP loan, current portion 280 — Accrued liabilities 1,170 1,388 Total current liabilities 3,794 1,963 Long-term debt, net of discount and including accrued fees 6,532 4,540 Long-term portion of PPP and EIDL loans 231 — Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion 99 19 Total liabilities 10,656 6,522 Stockholders’ equity Common stock, $0.001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized as of December 31, 2020 and 2019; 24,312,808 and 17,877,486 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2020 and 2019, respectively 24 18 Additional paid-in capital 107,797 74,720 Accumulated deficit (92,158 ) (64,188 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,663 10,550 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 26,319 $ 17,072

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)

For the years ended December 31, 2020 2019 Cash flows from operating activities Net loss $ (27,970 ) $ (18,320 ) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities: Stock-based compensation 2,576 1,888 Common stock issued for product candidate licensing rights 1,264 — Depreciation and amortization 651 447 Debt discount amortization 121 16 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable 425 (473 ) Inventory (862 ) (380 ) Prepaid expenses and other assets (20 ) (1,361 ) Accounts payable 1,769 (377 ) Accrued liabilities (300 ) 534 Net cash used in operating activities (22,346 ) (18,026 ) Cash used in investing activities Purchases of property and equipment (50 ) (1,096 ) Purchase of product licensing rights — (750 ) Net cash used in investing activities (50 ) (1,846 ) Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of issuance costs 1,965 4,750 Proceeds from sales of common stock, net of offering costs 28,782 — Proceeds from PPP and EIDL loans 511 — Proceeds from employee stock purchase plan and stock option exercises 367 453 Net cash provided by financing activities 31,625 5,203 Change in cash and cash equivalents 9,229 (14,669 ) Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of year 12,066 26,735 Cash and cash equivalents at end of year $ 21,295 $ 12,066 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information Cash paid for interest $ 797 $ — Cash paid for income taxes $ — $ —

