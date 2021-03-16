CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO), the data-driven commerce company, today announces its Final Results for the year ended 31 December 2020.
Summary
FY2020 Financial Highlights
2020 Operational Highlights
Paul Larbey, Chief Executive Officer of Bango, commented: "70% revenue growth and 16x EBITDA growth are the financial indicators of the strong year Bango delivered in 2020, resulting in a net profit of £4.7M.
Our payment revenue continues to diversify as we enter new verticals and expand our addressable market. The new merchants and payment providers that joined the Bango circle in 2020 underpin our growth trajectory.
Bango Marketplace is increasingly used by the leading app developers to reach paying users. With new subscription plans, channel partners and audience segments the data monetization business is set to contribute meaningfully to Bango’s growth.
With the combination of the achievements in 2020 and a strengthened leadership team, we look to the future with increasing confidence."
The full Bango FY2020 results announcement can be downloaded here and a video presenting these results can be viewed at https://bango.com/fy2020-results-video/.
About Bango
App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.
Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.
