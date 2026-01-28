KDDI selects the Digital Vending Machine® from Bango to power content offering for povo2.0 pre-paid subscribers

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Jan. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KDDI, one of the largest telcos in Japan with over 70 million subscribers, has partnered with Bango (AIM: BGO) to bring a range of subscription bundles to its povo2.0 customers. Through this collaboration, pre-paid subscribers will enjoy access to leading streaming services bundled seamlessly with their mobile plans through the Digital Vending Machine® (DVM™) from Bango.

povo2.0, a mobile service operated by KDDI in Japan, is known for its flexible approach to mobile and data services. Instead of traditional monthly contracts, povo2.0 offers customers a plan they can enhance with optional add-ons such as data top-up or short-term unlimited usage. This offering will now extend to include leading streaming services, powered by the Bango DVM.

By using the Bango DVM, KDDI can quickly and efficiently introduce new subscription services for povo2.0 subscribers, consolidating multiple streaming options into one convenient destination. The Bango DVM removes the technical and operational complexity behind subscription bundling, transforming it into a simple, scalable commercial model. KDDI gains immediate access to a growing catalogue of subscription services, enabling rapid deployment of new offers and delivering deep insights that help personalize and optimize bundles for continued growth over time.

“It's fantastic to provide povo2.0 pre-paid subscribers with access to leading streaming services through our partnership with KDDI. By expanding their offering with high-value content, povo2.0 can strengthen customer loyalty and retention while delivering meaningful added value. The Bango DVM enables resellers to easily optimize and scale their bundled subscription proposition over time, strengthening loyalty and ARPU.” Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango

“We’re excited to bring an expanded choice of leading streaming services to our povo2.0 customers. Partnering with Bango and using the Digital Vending Machine® enables us to launch new subscription bundles rapidly and seamlessly, helping us expand our customer base while keeping our existing customers engaged for longer.” Tatsuya Hamada, CEO at KDDI Digital Life

About Bango

Bango enables content providers to reach more paying customers through global partnerships. Bango revolutionized the monetization of digital content and services, by opening-up online payments to mobile phone users worldwide. Today, the Digital Vending Machine® is driving the rapid growth of the subscription economy, powering choice and control for subscribers.

The world's largest content providers, including Amazon, Google and Microsoft, trust Bango technology to reach subscribers everywhere.

Bango, where people subscribe. For more information, visit www.bango.com

About KDDI / povo2.0

povo2.0 is KDDI's prepaid service. You can use it with a monthly base fee of 0 yen. povo2.0 utilizes the reliable au network and connects to au's high-speed 5G network. Since it's not a monthly plan, you can add gigabytes only when and as much as you need, allowing you to use it efficiently according to your lifestyle without waste.

We also offer collaboration toppings where you can purchase data bundled with other companies' products at a discount, and the “povo Data Oasis” service, which allows povo subscribers to charge data for free.

For more information, visit https://povo.jp/en/

