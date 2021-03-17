Los Angeles, USA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight: Therapeutic analysis of 70+ pipeline therapies and 70+ pharmaceutical companies
Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline is majorly witnessing TAS-120, AG-120, E7090, and E7090 as the most anticipating therapies.
DelveInsight’s ‘Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Pipeline Insights’ report provides a comprehensive portfolio of pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the domain.
The report lays down complete information on the drug profiles, stages of their clinical development, MoA, RoA, molecule type, and drug delivery platform. Besides, the report proffers a view on
Some of the crucial takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report:
Cholangiocarcinoma is cancer that arises from the cells lining the bile duct, a drainage system for the bile that is produced by the liver. This condition, also known as bile duct cancer, is an uncommon form of cancer that occurs mostly in people older than age 50, though it can occur at any age. Cholangiocarcinomas are part of the family of tumors known as adenocarcinomas, which originate in glandular tissue. Less commonly, they’re squamous cell carcinomas, which develop in the squamous cells that line the digestive tract.
Cholangiocarcinoma Drug Profiles
HMPL-453: Hutchison Medipharma Limited
HMPL‑453 is a novel, highly selective, and potent small-molecule inhibitor that targets FGFR 1, 2, and 3. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) is investigating the therapy in the Phase II stage of development in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (“IHCC”) (NCT04353375).
Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment
By Product Type
By Stage
By Route of Administration
By Molecule Type
By Mechanism of Action
By Targets
By Stage and Molecule Type
By Stage and Route of Administration
By Stage and Product Type
Key Pipeline Therapies
|Pipeline Therapy
|Company
|Phase
|MoA
|RoA
|MIV-818
|Medivir
|I/II
|DNA synthesis inhibitors
|Oral
|HMPL-453
|Hutchison Medipharma
|II
|Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
|Oral
|BOLD-100
|Bold Therapeutics
|I
|Apoptosis stimulants; DNA inhibitors; Molecular chaperone GRP78 protein inhibitors
|Intravenous
|TT-00420
|TransThera Biosciences
|I
|Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists
|Oral
|CX-4945
|Senhwa Biosciences
|I/II
|Casein kinase II inhibitors
|Intravenous
|E7090
|Eisai
|II
|Type 1, 2, 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist
|Oral
|Bintrafusp alfa
|EMD Serono
|II/III
|Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Transforming growth factor-beta inhibitors
|Intravenous
|TAS-120
|Taiho Oncology
|III
|Type 1, 2, 3, 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists
|Oral
|STP-705
|Sirnaomics
|I
|Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors
|Intratumoral
|ABC294640
|RedHill Biopharma
|II
|Sphingosine kinase inhibitors
|Oral
Scope of the Report
Coverage: Global
Key Players: Medivir, Hutchison Medipharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Eisai, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Sirnaomics, RedHill Biopharma, MacroGenics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Sirtex Medical, Delcath Systems Inc. Innovent Biologics, PCI Biotech AS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries, Bold Therapeutics, and others.
Key Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: MIV-818, HMPL-453, BOLD-100, TT-00420, CX-4945, E7090, Bintrafusp alfa, TAS-120, STP-705, ABC294640, among several others.
Key Questions Answered
Table of Contents
|1
|Introduction
|2
|Executive Summary
|3
|Cholangiocarcinoma Overview
|4
|CCA Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics
|5
|Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment
|6
|CCA – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective
|7
|In-depth Commercial Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Assessment
|8
|Cholangiocarcinoma Collaboration Deals
|9
|Late Stage CCA Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration)
|10
|Mid-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase II)
|11
|Early-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase I)
|12
|Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage CCA Pipeline Products
|13
|Inactive CCA Pipeline Products
|14
|CCA Inactive Products
|15
|Cholangiocarcinoma Discontinued Products
|16
|Cholangiocarcinoma Dormant Products
|17
|Cholangiocarcinoma Key Companies
|18
|CCA Key Product Profiles
|20
|Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs
|21
|CCA Market Drivers and Barriers
|22
|CCA Future Perspectives
|23
|Cholangiocarcinoma Analyst Views
|24
|Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report Methodology
|25
|Appendix
