Los Angeles, USA, March 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Insight: Therapeutic analysis of 70+ pipeline therapies and 70+ pharmaceutical companies

Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline is majorly witnessing TAS-120, AG-120, E7090, and E7090 as the most anticipating therapies.

DelveInsight’s ‘Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA) Pipeline Insights’ report provides a comprehensive portfolio of pipeline therapies and key pharmaceutical companies actively engaged in the domain.

The report lays down complete information on the drug profiles, stages of their clinical development, MoA, RoA, molecule type, and drug delivery platform. Besides, the report proffers a view on

Some of the crucial takeaways from the Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline report:

The Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline comprises TT-00420 (TransThera Biosciences), and STP-705 (Sirnaomics) in Phase I clinical stage of development, while CX-4945 (Senhwa Biosciences) and MIV-818 (Medivir) are in Phase I/II stage.

(TransThera Biosciences), and (Sirnaomics) in Phase I clinical stage of development, while (Senhwa Biosciences) and (Medivir) are in Phase I/II stage. In mid-stage of development of Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline therapies comprises HMPL-453 (Hutchison Medipharma) and E7090 (Eisai) are in Phase II with Bintrafusp alfa (EMD Serono) in Phase II/III stage of clinical trials.

(Hutchison Medipharma) and (Eisai) are in Phase II with (EMD Serono) in Phase II/III stage of clinical trials. AG-120 (Agios Pharmaceuticals) and TAS-120 (Taiho Oncology) are in the late-stage of Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline.

(Agios Pharmaceuticals) and (Taiho Oncology) are in the late-stage of Cholangiocarcinoma pipeline. Key companies dedicated to advance the Cholangiocarcinoma drug pipeline are: Medivir, Hutchison Medipharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Eisai, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Sirnaomics, RedHill Biopharma, MacroGenics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Sirtex Medical, Delcath Systems Inc. Innovent Biologics, PCI Biotech AS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries, Bold Therapeutics and several others.

On March 1, 2021, Agios Pharmaceuticals submitted a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Ivosidenib tablets (AG-120) as a potential treatment for patients with previously treated isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 (IDH1) mutated cholangiocarcinoma.

In May 2020, Bold Therapeutics entered into an option agreement with an Hana Pharm Co Ltd for exclusive rights to BOLD 100 in South Korea. Under the terms of the agreement, Bold Therapeutics and Hana Pharm will collaborate for a planned phase Ib/IIa adaptive trial in gastric, pancreatic, colorectal and bile duct (cholangiocarinoma) cancer.

Cholangiocarcinoma is cancer that arises from the cells lining the bile duct, a drainage system for the bile that is produced by the liver. This condition, also known as bile duct cancer, is an uncommon form of cancer that occurs mostly in people older than age 50, though it can occur at any age. Cholangiocarcinomas are part of the family of tumors known as adenocarcinomas, which originate in glandular tissue. Less commonly, they’re squamous cell carcinomas, which develop in the squamous cells that line the digestive tract.

Cholangiocarcinoma Drug Profiles

HMPL-453: Hutchison Medipharma Limited

HMPL‑453 is a novel, highly selective, and potent small-molecule inhibitor that targets FGFR 1, 2, and 3. Hutchison China MediTech Limited (“Chi-Med”) is investigating the therapy in the Phase II stage of development in patients with advanced intrahepatic cholangiocarcinoma (“IHCC”) (NCT04353375).

Cholangiocarcinoma Therapeutic Assessment

By Product Type

Mono

Combination

By Stage

Discovery

Pre-clinical

Phase I

Phase II

Phase III

Pre-registration

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Inhalation

Subcutaneous

Infusion

Intradermal

Intramuscular

Intranasal

Parenteral

Topical

By Molecule Type

Gene therapy

Small molecules

Stem cell therapy

Gene therapies

Vaccines

Polymers

Peptides

Monoclonal antibodies

By Mechanism of Action

Immunomodulatory

DNA synthesis inhibitors

Type 1, 2, 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist

Isocitrate dehydrogenase 1 inhibitors

Sphingosine kinase inhibitors

Casein kinase II inhibitors

Type 1, 2, 3, 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists

Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors

Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Transforming growth factor beta inhibitors

Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists

By Targets

Protease

Immunomodulatory

Multiple kinases

By Stage and Molecule Type

By Stage and Route of Administration

By Stage and Product Type

Key Pipeline Therapies

Pipeline Therapy Company Phase MoA RoA MIV-818 Medivir I/II DNA synthesis inhibitors Oral HMPL-453 Hutchison Medipharma II Type 1 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral BOLD-100 Bold Therapeutics I Apoptosis stimulants; DNA inhibitors; Molecular chaperone GRP78 protein inhibitors Intravenous TT-00420 TransThera Biosciences I Aurora kinase A inhibitors; Aurora kinase B inhibitors; Receptor protein-tyrosine kinase antagonists Oral CX-4945 Senhwa Biosciences I/II Casein kinase II inhibitors Intravenous E7090 Eisai II Type 1, 2, 3 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonist Oral Bintrafusp alfa EMD Serono II/III Antibody-dependent cell cytotoxicity; Cytotoxic T lymphocyte stimulants; Natural killer cell stimulants; Programmed cell death-1 ligand-1 inhibitors; Transforming growth factor-beta inhibitors Intravenous TAS-120 Taiho Oncology III Type 1, 2, 3, 4 fibroblast growth factor receptor antagonists Oral STP-705 Sirnaomics I Cyclo-oxygenase 2 inhibitors; RNA interference; Transforming growth factor beta1 inhibitors Intratumoral ABC294640 RedHill Biopharma II Sphingosine kinase inhibitors Oral

Scope of the Report

Coverage: Global

Key Players: Medivir, Hutchison Medipharma, Agios Pharmaceuticals, TransThera Biosciences, Senhwa Biosciences, Eisai, EMD Serono, Taiho Oncology, Sirnaomics, RedHill Biopharma, MacroGenics, Chia Tai Tianqing Pharmaceutical Group, Sirtex Medical, Delcath Systems Inc. Innovent Biologics, PCI Biotech AS, Basilea Pharmaceutica, QED Therapeutics, Bristol-Myers Squibb, AstraZeneca, Eli Lilly and Company, Toray Industries, Bold Therapeutics, and others.

Key Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapies: MIV-818, HMPL-453, BOLD-100, TT-00420, CX-4945, E7090, Bintrafusp alfa, TAS-120, STP-705, ABC294640, among several others.

Key Questions Answered

What are the current options for Cholangiocarcinoma treatment?

How many companies are developing therapies for the treatment of CCA?

What are the principal therapies developed by these companies in the industry?

How many Cholangiocarcinoma emerging therapies are in the early-stage, mid-stage, and late stage of development for the treatment of CCA?

Out of total pipeline products, how many therapies are given as a monotherapy and in combination with other therapies?

What are the key collaborations (Industry-Industry, Industry-Academia), Mergers and acquisitions, and major licensing activities that will impact the CCA market?

Which are the dormant and discontinued products and the reasons for the same?

What is the unmet need for current therapies for the treatment of CCA?

What are the recent novel therapies, targets, mechanisms of action and technologies developed to overcome the limitation of existing CCA therapies?

What are the key designations that have been granted for the emerging therapies for Cholangiocarcinoma (CCA)?

Table of Contents

1 Introduction 2 Executive Summary 3 Cholangiocarcinoma Overview 4 CCA Pipeline Pipeline Therapeutics 5 Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Therapeutic Assessment 6 CCA – DelveInsight’s Analytical Perspective 7 In-depth Commercial Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Assessment 8 Cholangiocarcinoma Collaboration Deals 9 Late Stage CCA Pipeline Products (Phase III and Preregistration) 10 Mid-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase II) 11 Early-Stage Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Products (Phase I) 12 Pre-clinical and Discovery Stage CCA Pipeline Products 13 Inactive CCA Pipeline Products 14 CCA Inactive Products 15 Cholangiocarcinoma Discontinued Products 16 Cholangiocarcinoma Dormant Products 17 Cholangiocarcinoma Key Companies 18 CCA Key Product Profiles 20 Cholangiocarcinoma Unmet Needs 21 CCA Market Drivers and Barriers 22 CCA Future Perspectives 23 Cholangiocarcinoma Analyst Views 24 Cholangiocarcinoma Pipeline Report Methodology 25 Appendix

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing end-to-end comprehensive solutions to improve their performance. Get hassle-free access to all the healthcare and pharma market research reports through our subscription-based platform PharmDelve.

