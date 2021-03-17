PRESS RELEASE
Financial highlights
Jan - Dec 2020 (Jan - Dec 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 8.2 M (7.2 M)
Operating loss was SEK -159.4 (-93.6 M)
Net loss was SEK -73.4 M (-68.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -1.79 (-2.67)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -1.75 (-2.67)
Q4 2020 (Q4 2019 restated)
Revenue was SEK 1.6 M (0.0 M)
Operating loss was SEK -68.8 M (-28.2 M)
Net loss was SEK -45.6 M (-6.8 M)
Earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)
Diluted earnings per share were SEK -0.73 (-0.24)
Business highlights in Q4 2020
Significant events after the reporting period
Comments from the CEO
"Throughout 2020, Saniona continued to execute on our strategy of discovering, developing and delivering innovative rare disease treatments: we generated positive data with Tesomet in both the double-blind and open-label extension periods of our Phase 2 study for hypothalamic obesity, we established our executive team and infrastructure in the U.S., and we attracted some of the most respected institutional investors in healthcare with the ability to support Saniona’s long-term growth prospects,” said Rami Levin, President & Chief Executive Officer of Saniona. “We are currently in the strongest cash position of Saniona’s history, which will allow us to conduct three clinical trials simultaneously: two Phase 2b trials for Tesomet in hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome and a Phase 1 trial of SAN711 for rare neuropathic disorders. We are well-positioned to continue with our transformation in 2021 as we advance our pipeline and position Saniona to access the U.S. patients, physicians and financial market which will be critical to realize our potential.”
As part of its evaluation of a potential U.S. listing, Saniona completed a company-initiated restatement of prior period financial statements and a subsequent audit of these financial statements under U.S. Public Company Accounting Oversight Board (PCAOB) audit standards. The restatements are included in the year-end report. The restatements relate to accounting adjustments and do not impact Saniona’s cash position, forecast, operating plan or the conduct of our clinical trials.
For more information, please contact
Trista Morrison, Chief Communications Officer, Saniona. Office: + 1 (781) 810-9227. Email: trista.morrison@saniona.com
This information is such information as Saniona AB (publ) is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on March 17, 2021.
About Saniona
Saniona is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing, and delivering innovative treatments for rare disease patients around the world. The company’s lead product candidate, Tesomet, is in mid-stage clinical trials for hypothalamic obesity and Prader-Willi syndrome, severe rare disorders characterized by uncontrollable hunger and intractable weight gain. Saniona’s robust drug discovery engine has generated a library now consisting of more than 20,000 proprietary modulators of ion channels, a significantly untapped drug class that is scientifically validated. Lead candidate SAN711 is entering Phase 1 for rare neuropathic disorders, with SAN903 for rare inflammatory and fibrotic disorders advancing through preclinical studies. Led by an experienced scientific and operational team, Saniona has an established research organization in Copenhagen, Denmark and is building its corporate office in the Boston, Massachusetts area, U.S. The company’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Small Cap (OMX: SANION). Read more at www.saniona.com.
Saniona AB
Glostrup, DENMARK
