CALGARY, Alberta, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quorum Information Technologies Inc. (TSX Venture: QIS) (Quorum) announces, as part of its Digital Retailing strategy, new enhancements to its PowerLane product as market adoption increases. PowerLane, a Mobile Service Lane tool for Advisors and Technicians that helps build customer trust, now has Mobile check-in capability, allowing customers to check their vehicle into the service department without entering the dealership. With this functionality, PowerLane can now provide dealership customers with a fully touchless, transparent service experience.



“The Mobile check-in capability provides the last piece needed for a touchless service experience and complements the existing video and picture-enabled capability that allows dealership customers to review a video of any necessary repairs,” said Maury Marks, Quorum President and CEO. “We are seeing strong dealership demand for PowerLane, with over 20 dealerships installed after releasing the product in late 2020. Additionally, we’ve improved our Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) integration to allow PowerLane to be available for Toyota, Chrysler and Ford dealerships. Quorum is already GM certified for PowerLane and is actively pursuing other OEM certifications.”

About Quorum Information Technologies Inc.

Quorum is a North American company focused on developing, marketing, implementing and supporting its portfolio of software and services for automotive dealerships that includes:

XSellerator, a Dealership Management System (DMS) that automates, integrates and streamlines key processes across departments in a dealership, and emphasizes revenue generation and customer satisfaction.

DealerMine CRM, a sales and service Customer Relationship Management (CRM) system and set of Business Development Centre services that drives revenue into the critical sales and service departments in a dealership.

Autovance, a modern retailing platform that helps dealerships attract more business through Digital Retailing, improve in-store profits and closing rates through its desking tool and maximize their efficiency and CSI through Autovance’s F&I menu solutions.

Advantage, a full showroom system for independent dealerships and a management system that also includes in-house leasing, inventory management and accounting.

Quorum Information Technologies Inc. is traded on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSX-V) under the symbol QIS.

For additional information please go to www.QuorumInformationSystems.com.

