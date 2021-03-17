TORONTO, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- POET Technologies Inc. (“POET” or the “Company”) (TSX Venture: PTK; OTCQX: POETF), the designer and developer of the POET Optical Interposer™ and Photonic Integrated Circuits (PICs) for the data center and tele-communication markets, today reported the progress made on Super Photonics Xiamen (“SPX”), its joint venture with Sanan IC.



Since signing the definitive Joint Venture Agreement on October 21, 2020, substantial progress has been made in forming, locating, staffing and equipping SPX, whose mission is to create an assembly, test and sales operation for the production of optical engines based on the POET Optical Interposer platform. Highlights of the progress made to date include:

Completed official registration of Super Photonics Xiamen;

Nominated and appointed POET and Sanan IC members to the SPX Board of Directors;

Appointed General Manager, Chief Financial Officer, Director of Research & Development, two engineering and one general administrative staff; five additional engineering staff have been made offers for appointment in April;

Completed temporary clean room and office facilities of 5,000 square feet, co-located with Sanan IC in Xiamen and committed to completion of a permanent 15,000 square feet facility in high-tech industrial park outside of Xiamen by the end of the year;

Ordered key capital equipment for delivery, installation and qualification in April-May;

Received benefit of investment from Sanan IC of approximately US$5 million to cover initial operating and capital expenditures.

Representing POET on the five-member SPX Board is Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President & General Manager. Recruited and nominated by POET for the second position on the Board is Dr. Xiaozhong Zheng, General Manager of SPX and former senior executive from the photonics industry, including most recently W.L. Gore, Huawei and Oclaro. Sanan IC appointed Dr. Weizhong Sun, Sanan IC’s Chief Technology Officer, as the Chairman and member, and Ruyan (Rita) Zheng from the Sanan Group corporate office as board member and part-time CFO for SPX. With unanimous support of the Board and both partners to the JV, Dr. Yong-Zhen Huang, Professor of the Institute of Semiconductors of the Chinese Academy of Sciences (CAS) and the University of the Chinese Academy of Sciences was appointed as the Independent member of the Board. Dr. Weizhong Sun has designated Mr. Rajgarhia to serve as Vice Chairman.

Key initial appointments to the management team of SPX also include Dr. Yonghong Hu as its head of R&D, who was formerly with HiSilicon, Huawei and Oclaro. Under the direction of Dr. Zheng, General Manager of SPX, the business plan calls for the recruitment and appointment of an additional 25 personnel, which is anticipated to bring the headcount to approximately 30 by the end of 2021.

“Progress on the formation of SPX has been remarkably fast compared to the normal time that it takes to get a complex joint venture with a foreign owner officially registered in China, especially with the travel constraints accompanying the COVID-19 pandemic,” commented Vivek Rajgarhia, POET’s President and Vice-Chairman of SPX. “The benefits to POET of this joint venture are notable, as it provides a means for POET to bring products based on the Optical Interposer platform to market with a partner that is able to scale production quickly and efficiently. We have received remarkable support from Sanan IC and from key staff in POET’s Shenzhen office to prepare the SPX operation for what is expected in the coming months, including qualification of equipment and processes, assembly and testing of several product prototypes, establishing good initial customer relationships and making preparations for scaling production early next year. SPX has assembled a world-class leadership team from which both POET and Sanan IC expect outstanding performance.”

