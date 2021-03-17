PARIS, March 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium SE (NYSE: CSTM) released today its 2020 Business and Sustainability Report, outlining the company’s progress on its sustainability goals. The company is also focusing on its 2030 sustainability roadmap, with the aim to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.
“I am proud of our significant progress in 2020 despite the challenging environment of the COVID-19 crisis. Sustainability is at the core of our business, as Constellium benefits from the inherent attributes of aluminium, a light but strong metal that is fully and easily recyclable”, said Jean-Marc Germain, CEO of Constellium. “Our Environmental, Social, and Governance strategy and roadmap for 2030 are taking shape, with initiatives to include offering additional responsible products, increasing recycling, and reducing greenhouse gas emissions and waste. I believe that this is an opportunity to meet societal expectations and play our part in the fight against climate change, and to add more value for our customers, our employees, and our shareholders.”
In 2020, Constellium received a Platinum rating from EcoVadis, the agency’s highest rating, which positions us in the top 1% of companies assessed worldwide. Constellium also improved its CDP rating to B, and received a rating of AA (on a scale of AAA-CCC) in the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment.
In February 2021, Constellium demonstrated its commitment by issuing a Sustainability-Linked Bond, the first in the metals sector.
The report highlights milestones Constellium achieved in 2020, including:
Constellium’s 2020 Business and Sustainability Report details the company's initiatives and results and is organized and presented in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Sustainability Reporting Standards. Constellium’s non-financial performance statement included in the report was verified by an independent third party*.
*The verification assured our compliance with the provisions of the French Commercial Code (article R. 225-105), along with the fairness of the information provided in our statement, such as key performance indicators and measures taken to address risks.
(1) Our Recordable Case Rate measures the number of fatalities, serious injuries, lost-time injuries, restricted work injuries, or medical treatments per one million hours worked, including by our contractors.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE: CSTM) is a global sector leader that develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium generated €4.9 billion of revenue in 2020.
