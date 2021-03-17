GOFORE PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 17 MARCH 2021 AT 17.45 EET

Gofore Plc has filed a listing application to transfer to the official list

Gofore Plc (“Gofore” or the “Company”) has today filed a listing application with Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (the “Helsinki Stock Exchange”) to list the Company’s shares on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange (the “Listing”). The Listing is conditional on the Helsinki Stock Exchange approving the Company's listing application and the Finnish Financial Supervisory Authority approving the prospectus prepared in connection with the Listing. Trading in the Company’s shares is expected to commence on the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange on or about 23 March 2021.

At the same time, the Company has requested its shares to be removed from the First North Growth Market Finland marketplace maintained by the Helsinki Stock Exchange.

The purpose of the contemplated Listing is to increase Gofore’s brand awareness and improve liquidity as well as to reach a more extensive owner base.

“We have developed both as a company and as a community at a tremendous pace in recent years. Over the past three years in the First North marketplace, we have learned to operate as a listed company, preserving and strengthening cultural aspects that are important to us, such as openness and transparency, both internally and externally. We are proud of the new practices we have introduced, such as the monthly business reviews to facilitate monitoring of the company’s business development. As a listed company, we have increased awareness of us and grown our net sales from approximately EUR 34 million in 2017 to EUR 78 million in 2020. For our customers, we have become an increasingly meaningful partner of their strategic digital transformation projects. Now we are ready to transfer to the official list of the Helsinki Stock Exchange, in order to reach an even wider group of investors”, says Timur Kärki, Chairman of the Board of Directors.

The trading code of the Company's shares, GOFORE, and the ISIN code, FI4000283130, will remain unchanged. As of this day, Gofore complies with the regulations on the disclosure obligations of companies listed on a regulated market.

In connection with the contemplated Listing, the Company has updated its disclosure policy. The Company’s updated disclosure policy is available on the Company’s website at www.gofore.com/en/invest/.

Danske Bank A/S, Finland branch acts as the Company’s financial advisor in the Listing. Borenius Attorneys Ltd acts as legal advisor to the Company whereas Avance Attorneys Ltd is legal advisor to the Company’s financial advisor.

Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210