Press release

Paris, 17 March 2021





On 17 March 2021, Orange filed its 2020 Universal Registration Document with the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (AMF) in France. The document includes the following information:

the 2020 Annual Financial Report;

the Report of the Board of Directors on Corporate Governance;

the Consolidated Non-Financial Statement,

information on the next Combined Ordinary and Extraordinary Shareholders’ Meeting of 18 May 2021.

The Registration Document is available to the public on the AMF website at: http://amf- france.org .

The document is also available on Orange’s corporate website: https://www.orange.com/en/regulated-information .









About Orange

Orange is one of the world’s leading telecommunications operators with sales of 42.3 billion euros in 2020 and 142,000 employees worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 82,000 employees in France. The Group has a total customer base of 259 million customers worldwide at 31 December 2020, including 214 million mobile customers and 22 million fixed broadband customers. The Group is present in 26 countries. Orange is also a leading provider of global IT and telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. In December 2019, the Group presented its new "Engage 2025" strategic plan, which, guided by social and environmental accountability, aims to reinvent its operator model. While accelerating in growth areas and placing data and AI at the heart of its innovation model, the Group will be an attractive and responsible employer, adapted to emerging professions.

Orange is listed on Euronext Paris (symbol ORA) and on the New York Stock Exchange (symbol ORAN).

For more information on the internet and on your mobile: www.orange.com , www.orange-business.com or to follow us on Twitter: @orangegrouppr.

Orange and any other Orange product or service names included in this material are trademarks of Orange or Orange Brand Services Limited.

Press contacts:

Tom Wright; tom.wright@orange.com ; +33 6 78 91 35 11

Olivier Emberger; olivier.emberger@orange.com ; +33 1 44 44 93 93

Attachment