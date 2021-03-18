CUPERTINO, Calif., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celona, the pioneer of a new generation of LTE/5G private mobile network solutions, today announced new partnerships with top-tier IT solution providers to deliver Celona’s integrated solution to enterprise customers asking for full control and data ownership with cellular wireless.



Apex Technology Group, CNI Sales, Inc., GTA; a Kelly Telecom company, Harborlink Network, HarborTech Mobility, ICU Technologies, LEC, Safari Solutions, Solid IT Networks, STEP CG, Sycomp, WIN Connectivity, and Wireless Concepts are among Celona’s new partners to begin offering Celona’s award-winning private LTE/5G technology as part of their rich portfolio of products and services.

The convergence of 5G, IT and operational technologies (OT) coupled with increasing diversity of critical mobile / IoT applications are driving private cellular connectivity to enterprise environments as a complement to Wi-Fi.

Signaling increased demand for private mobile networks in the enterprise, IT channel partners are seeing significant new market opportunities to address rapidly changing connectivity requirements not currently satisfied with available technology options.

“Changing market dynamics are driving businesses to look for new options for enterprise wireless that enable new capabilities such as interference-free spectrum, uninterrupted roaming for devices with infrastructure control, up to 10x greater coverage area and always-on data encryption,” said Tom Kirk President of CNI Sales, Inc.

“New unlicensed cellular spectrum CBRS combined with enterprise-focused LTE/5G platforms from Celona, now allow CNI Sales to help customers advance the state of their network computing environments and address profound market changes outside their control,” Kirk concluded.

“IT solution providers clearly see the appeal of private LTE/5G in delivering more deterministic performance for critical applications,” said Ozer Dondurmacioglu, VP of Marketing at Celona. “CBRS and private cellular are opening the floodgates to a host of previously infeasible applications while allowing for industrial-scale IoT networks across factories, warehouses, hospitals, ports, and many other vertical markets,” he said.

Dondurmacioglu noted that for the first time IT solution providers have the ability to begin offering cellular wireless solutions to enterprise environments without the cost and complexity traditionally associated with a shared carrier service.

Celona has developed the industry’s first end-to-end, vertically integrated private LTE/5G platform designed specifically for mission-critical enterprise environments. Its unique solution architecture combines AI-based operations and a cloud native architecture to easily integrate with existing enterprise infrastructure. With Celona, enterprises gain access to everything they need to deploy a private mobile network.

About Celona

Celona, the enterprise 5G company, is focused on accelerating the adoption of business-critical apps on enterprise wireless and helping organizations implement a new generation of digital business initiatives. Taking advantage of the Citizens Broadband Radio Service (CBRS) in the United States, Celona’s solution architecture is designed to automate deployment of cellular wireless technology by enterprise organizations and their technology partners. For more information, please visit celona.io and follow Celona on Twitter @celonaio.

