HERZLIYA, Israel, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe-T® Group Ltd. (NASDAQ, TASE: SFET), a provider of secure access solutions and intelligent data collection, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, NetNut Ltd., has launched a new IP Proxy platform available for all types of use cases.

The new upgraded platform is designed to fit diverse customer needs, ranging in size, different types of IP networks, several pricing programs and a user-friendly automated dashboard registry. The new platform will also offer various IP network programs for B2B customers, allowing on-line registration and immediate use, without the need to contact customer service.

The development of the new platform integrates NetNut’s capabilities, including IP Datacenters, consumer solutions and professional IP Proxy services.

“We are proud to launch our next generation of IP networks, a wide platform for serving any customer size. The new platform is part of our strategy to provide easy access to IP proxy networks for all type of users and to expand our consumer solutions. Our new platform offers, for the first time, custom-made dynamic solutions to meet each type of customer needs. We believe that by adding different pricing options and upgrading our business model, our customer traction will be enhanced, providing the company a new stream of users as well as new leads from business customers,” said Barak Avitbul, NetNut’s CEO.

Key Platform Features:

New IP Types: DataCenters, Static Residential IPs, and Residential IP networks.

Automated Dashboard Registry: all users will be redirected to a login page with one click on the “Register” button on the website. In the login page users will select their username, dashboard and proxy passwords.

Self Service Platform: Upon completing registration, all users will have access to the packages section with three types of packages: Datacenter, Residential, and Static Residential. All users are able to purchase datacenter packages immediately.

Pricing: By launching three types of IPs, each with its own unique characteristics, adjusting prices will be possible, offering dynamic possibilities to answer clients’ needs.

Product Type: needs to be specified if it is Datacenter, Residential, or Static Residential package.

About Safe-T®

Safe-T Group Ltd. (Nasdaq, TASE: SFET) is a provider of access solutions and intelligent data collection.

Our cloud and on-premises solutions mitigate attacks on enterprises’ business-critical services and sensitive data, while ensuring uninterrupted business continuity. Organization’s access use cases, whether into the organization or from the organization out to the internet, are secured according to the “validate first, access later” philosophy of Safe-T’s zero trust. This means that no one is trusted by default from inside or outside the network, and verification is required from everyone trying to gain access to resources on the network or in the cloud.

The wide range of access solutions, empowered by our patented reverse-access technology and proprietary routing technology, reduce organizations’ attack surface, improve their ability to defend against modern cyberthreats and enable them smooth digital transformation and to safely migrate to the cloud.

We also offer intelligent data collection cloud service, based on our world’s fastest and most advanced & secured business proxy network which enables clients to collect accurate, transparent & sensitive data from public online sources.

Safe-T’s SDP solution on AWS Marketplace is available here

For more information about Safe-T, visit www.safe-t.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other Federal securities laws. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates” and similar expressions or variations of such words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. For example, Safe-T is using forward-looking statements in this press release when it discusses the capabilities of NetNut’s IP networks platform, its ability to enhance customer traction and provide a new stream of users as well as new leads from business customers. Because such statements deal with future events and are based on Safe-T’s current expectations, they are subject to various risks and uncertainties and actual results, performance or achievements of Safe-T could differ materially from those described in or implied by the statements in this press release. The forward-looking statements contained or implied in this press release are subject to other risks and uncertainties, including those discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in Safe-T’s annual report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on March 31, 2020, and in any subsequent filings with the SEC. Except as otherwise required by law, Safe-T undertakes no obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events. References and links to websites have been provided as a convenience, and the information contained on such websites is not incorporated by reference into this press release. Safe-T is not responsible for the contents of third-party websites.

