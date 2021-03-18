San Jose, CA, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In what marks its eighth consecutive win of the yearly honor, VirtualPBX has announced its receipt of the 2021 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award.

Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, the publisher of Internet Telephony Magazine which hosts this annual award session, commented on the win as one deserving of efforts that push forward the telecommunications market.

“Recipients represent leaders within the VoIP and IP Communications industries and have demonstrated innovation and excellence,” Tehrani said. “Winners represent prominent players in the market who consistently demonstrate the advancement of technologies. Each recipient is a verifiable leader in the marketplace.”

VirtualPBX has demonstrated its excellence with the continual updating and improvement of its Business Phone Plans. In the past year, through the struggle of a global pandemic and a recession that has hit hard many businesses, VirtualPBX has molded its plan offerings to better cater to remote workers and the changing face of work for companies large and small.

New features, including Business SMS and Video Conferencing, have found prominence in new plans like Flex that directly address remote work and the needs of distributed workforces.

As of mid-March 2021, VirtualPBX has also updated all its Unlimited Minutes Plans to include both Business SMS and Video Conferencing. Storage for Call Recording has also been increased substantially across the board — as much as 100x its original allotment for the Enterprise Plan.

Lon Baker, COO of VirtualPBX, expressed his excitement for the win of the 2021 Internet Telephony Product of the Year Award and commented briefly on what makes VirtualPBX a leader in the field:

“What we have achieved, how far we have advanced through this decade, it’s amazing to see how our phone system has grown,” he said.

“The Product of the Year awards expect continued innovation and market-changing aspects of your product. With our Business Phone Plans, we have reached that goal in many ways. This past year of effort has brought us the power of Business SMS, the connective ability of Video Conferencing, and so many other new features that not only lead the pack but also have changed the face of what we offer as a telecom.”

Many more changes are expected throughout the rest of 2021, which can be seen in the VirtualPBX Product Roadmap. Further integrations with third-party services are expected to take the forefront of the company’s effort, and new additions to its service will arise as the year presents the unique challenges to business it always does.

