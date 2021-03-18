REDWOOD CITY, Calif. and RESTON, Va., March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Area 1 Security , the only preemptive, cloud-native email security provider, and Carahsoft Technology Corp ., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced a new partnership. Under the agreement, Carahsoft will serve as Area 1’s public sector distributor, making the company’s industry-leading anti-phishing solutions and managed email security services available to the Public Sector through Carahsoft’s NASA Solutions for Enterprise-Wide Procurement (SEWP) V, National Association of State Procurement Officials (NASPO) ValuePoint and New Jersey School Boards Association (NJSBA) contracts.



“Whether the threats are external, internal, vendor-based or from cloud-based tools, phishing is the root cause of 9 out of 10 breaches. Illustrated by recent breaches, widespread cloud email adoption plus extensive supplier ecosystems — particularly within the Public Sector — means a larger attack surface,” said Steve Pataky, Chief Revenue Officer of Area 1 Security. “We are thrilled to partner with Carahsoft to build our Public Sector channel and provide Government agencies with comprehensive phishing protection against all attack vectors and surface areas.”

Rooted in its founders’ national security experience, Area 1 proactively identifies advanced email threats in the wild as they are being built. The cloud-native Area 1 Horizon™ solution stops Business Email Compromise (BEC), malware, ransomware and other targeted attacks an average of 24 days before they launch. This intuitive product detects and actively stops all four types of BEC attacks, including campaigns originating from compromised suppliers.

Area 1, the only anti-phishing vendor named an “Outperformer” in the independent report, GigaOm Radar for Phishing Prevention and Detection , requires little to no “tuning,” significantly freeing up security teams’ time and resources. After switching to Area 1, customers typically spend up to 90 percent less time on phishing incident response and remediation.

“As agencies continue to face sophisticated cyberattacks, it is critical that they enhance their defenses,” said Phillip Carroll, Sales Manager for the Area 1 Security Team at Carahsoft. “With the addition of Area 1 Security to our offerings, organizations have access to a preemptive product to stop phishing in its tracks. We look forward to bringing Area 1’s cloud-native email security solution to our public sector customers with the support of our reseller partners.”

Area 1 Security’s products and services are available immediately through Carahsoft’s SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, and NJSBA cooperative contract. For more information, contact the Area 1 Security Team at Carahsoft at (703) 673-3506 or Area1@carahsoft.com; or visit www.carahsoft.com/area1-security.

About Area 1 Security

Area 1 Security is the only company that preemptively stops Business Email Compromise, malware, ransomware and targeted phishing attacks. By focusing on the earliest stages of an attack, Area 1 stops phish — the root cause of 95 percent of breaches — 24 days (on average) before they launch. Area 1 also offers the cybersecurity industry's first and only performance-based pricing model, Pay-per-Phish.

Area 1 is trusted by government agencies and Fortune 500 enterprises across financial services, healthcare, critical infrastructure and other industries, to preempt targeted phishing attacks, improve their cybersecurity posture, and change outcomes.

Area 1 is a Certified Microsoft Partner, and Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for Security. To learn more, visit www.area1security.com , follow us on LinkedIn , or subscribe to the Phish of the Week newsletter.

Area 1 Security PR Contact:

Elaine Dzuba

510-619-838

pr@area1security.com

About Carahsoft

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Big Data, Artificial Intelligence, Open Source, Customer Experience and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com



Carahsoft PR Contact: