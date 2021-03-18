Los Angeles, March 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global law firm Norton Rose Fulbright today announced that four commercial litigation lawyers, including partners James Turken and Rebecca Lawlor Calkins, have joined its Los Angeles office from Greenspoon Marder. Associates Kelly Doyle Dahan and Neil Thakor complete the arriving team of litigators.

Turken and Calkins, the eighth and ninth lateral partners to join Norton Rose Fulbright in California over the last 18 months, have worked together for more than 20 years, including at Thelen Reid & Priest and Dickstein Shapiro.

Turken is an accomplished trial lawyer, having tried more than 60 jury trials as well as numerous bench trials and arbitrations nationally. His practice focuses in the areas of commercial litigation, intellectual property, trade secrets and market practices, trademarks, copyrights, securities litigation, construction and employment litigation.

Calkins possesses extensive experience in a range of business litigation matters for clients in the technology and entertainment industries. She has a track record of successfully handling notable trademark infringement matters and winning landmark copyright cases.

Jeff Cody, Norton Rose Fulbright’s US Managing Partner, said:

“Bringing in this outstanding team of litigators further strengthens our client offering in Los Angeles. Jim and Rebecca are highly-respected trial lawyers, giving us a great opportunity to continue to grow our West Coast litigation practice.”

Jeff Margulies, Norton Rose Fulbright’s Partner-in-Charge in Los Angeles and San Francisco, commented:

“We are delighted to welcome Jim, Rebecca, Kelly and Neil to our LA litigation team. Collectively, they possess a wealth of trial experience and valuable client relationships. Expanding in California with talented and diverse lawyers is a focus, and this new team reflects that commitment.”

Turken, who was Co-Chair of the litigation department at both Thelen Reid & Priest and Dickstein Shapiro, where he was also California Managing Partner and a member of Executive Committee, said:

“Norton Rose Fulbright is synonymous with litigation success, making it a perfect destination for Rebecca, Kelly, Neil and me. I can feel the momentum and energy when I interact with my new colleagues, and I look forward to collaborating with them on high-stakes litigation.”

Calkins added:

“Many of our client relationships will benefit from the global platform and wide scope of capabilities that Norton Rose Fulbright offers. The firm’s litigation focus will present us with many opportunities to further expand our practices.”

Turken, Calkins, Dahan and Thakor are all licensed to practice in California. Turken received his BA from Loyola University and his law degree from Southwestern Law School. Calkins earned her BS from the University of Southern California and her law degree from Loyola Law School. Dahan, also licensed in the District of Columbia, graduated from Pepperdine University School of Law after earning her BA at DePaul University. Thakor earned his JD from New York University School of Law and his BA from University of California, Irvine.

